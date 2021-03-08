mce Systems Ltd. Mobile Electronics Automation and Care Specialists mce Systems today announced further expansion into Europe with the appointment of Josefina Jimenez Martinez

Josefina Jimenez Martinez, Regional Head, Spain (Photo: Business Wire)

Josefina joins mce as Regional Head for Iberia and brings with her 20+ years' experience in the Telecoms sector, having held previous positions within Vodafone España.

The appointment represents a further strengthening of mce's European management team and underlines an increased demand for digital service transformation among Mobile Operators and Logistic providers throughout the region.

Josefina Jimenez commented that: "From a technology and platform perspective, there is no comparative solution available on the market today. Spain is an advanced market with demanding needs. mce's platform is perfectly positioned to help Mobile Operators and Logistic providers improve efficiency, increase sales and drive cost reduction throughout their value chain."

Eitan Linker, mce CCO, commented that: "I am delighted to welcome Josefina to mce. Her experience both from a Telecoms and technology perspective represents the perfect fit for our business. Her contribution will help drive future digital transformation programs for our customers across Spain and surrounding regions."

About mce:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in digital service solutions for those operating in the mobile device and consumer electronics space. mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for its customers worldwide. Its solutions deliver Omni-channel device management capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

