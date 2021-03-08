Stacey Honowitz Unveils Upcoming Plans to Help Combat Abuse

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / When it comes to raising awareness about abuse and helping to prevent sexual assault, Stacey Honowitz continues to put in her time and effort through several projects.

The veteran supervisor in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit of the Broward State Attorney's Office is putting her experience on the subjects into a new book about bullying, entitled The Bully at School Is Really Uncool to tackle the difficult subject in a way that's easy to understand for kids.

While the release date of the publication is still being finalized, Stacey Honowitz plans to book speaking events and promotions to help spread the word about it.

This type of outreach is part of her ongoing efforts to reach students and parents about subjects such as sexual abuse that are difficult to discuss. She continues to book speaking engagements for groups of varying sizes, including larger-scale events in schools. Her background in sex crimes prevention and prosecution coupled with her way of communicating to all age groups helps her share important information in an honest but non-threatening way to help people protect themselves and know what action to take.

She also notes abusers do not fit a particular profile.

"Regardless of sex, race, religion or socioeconomic status, sexual abuse has no boundaries," she says.

Meanwhile, Stacey Honowitz also continues to be called upon by top-billed news and talk shows to help provide legal context and commentary for any ongoing cases involving sexual abuse. She has led high-profile cases, including prosecuting a gymnastics coach in Florida who was charged with abusing girls after several of them stepped forward.

Stacey Honowitz continues to advocate for victims as a prosecutor and plans to continue her efforts to raise awareness throughout the year.

For more information, please visit: www.staceyhonowitz.com/index.html.

About Stacey Honowitz

As a 30-year veteran of the Florida State Attorney's office and supervisor of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, Stacey Honowitz has prosecuted high-profile cases. She strives to educate kids and parents about topics such as molestation and the importance of reporting sexual abuse, authoring two books (with another forthcoming) tackling subjects including consent and bullying, along with contributions to the Huffington Post, Washington Post, People magazine and more. She was the on-air legal analyst for Larry King Live for seven years, as well as offering legal commentary on Good Morning America, Dateline NBC, CNN, CBS News 48 Hours, MSNBC, CNBC, and others.

