Popular DeFi Monitoring Platform DEXTools Enters into Partnership with CoinMarketCap

ASTURIAS, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / DEXTools, considered to be the gateway to Defi trading, is happy to announce its partnership with CoinMarketCap, the most referenced price-tracking website for cryptocurrencies in the world. The collaboration will help DEXTools to expand its user base and provide new users with data insights.

Founded in early 2020, DEXTools has grown quickly and amassed a huge user base of crypto traders and investors. The platform is today considered a standard for Defi crypto groups and has caught the attention of big crypto players as well. CoinMarketCap (CMC) was founded in 2013 by Brandon Chez, and has over 100 million visits, making it figure among the top 1,000 websites in the world in terms of traffic.

"We are proud and excited to announce our partnership with CoinMarketCap. CMC has recognized our product and its quality and has chosen us to be a reliable partner to move forward and strengthen their position in the Defi sector," says Javier Palomino, Co-Founder and CEO of DexTools.

Speaking of the partnership, Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder, CMO and Developer of DEXTools elaborated "CoinMarketCap will utilize the API data from DexTools, and integrate the latter's links in all pairs supported by DexTools. Thus the millions of users from their website will receive a direct referral to the DexTools site and will derive benefit from data insights as well as trading tools."

DEXTools is trusted by Defi traders around the world and is seen as an industry standard. The platform continues to innovate and improve its trading app services each day. For Uniswap or Sushiswap users, the platform is especially useful for those who are aiming at predicting market movements to create better trading strategies. DexTools is supported by all devices, from smartphones and tablets to desktops. The DEXT token is needed to subscribe to the service, and the token can be bought from exchanges. Among the benefits, users can save data or use bots to create their customized trading strategies for maximizing profitability.

