Global Covid-19 Vaccination Roll-out causes delay to RhoVac's Phase IIb study

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac"), a Swedish cancer immunotherapy company, announces today, March 8th , 2021, that its clinical phase IIb study, "BRaVac", in prostate cancer, will be somewhat further delayed as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out to the study population.

As Covid-19 vaccinations are presently being rolled out in the age brackets of our study, some patients will have their RV001 treatment initiation deferred until after vaccination. The delay caused by these deferrals is difficult to estimate presently. However, the previous target of having full recruitment by Q2 no longer seems realistic. This tentatively pushes the target for full recruitment to Q3 and the company will communicate a more precise recruitment forecast later in the spring when more data on the handling of the vaccinations is available. RhoVac does not anticipate that his delay will necessitate the need for further financing. The company is doing all it can to ensure that the study progresses as fast as possible, while obviously respecting public health concerns related to the pandemic as a first priority. The first out of four new US clinics in the study was just initiated, further increasing recruitment capacity, compensating to the extent possible for delays related to the pandemic.

RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "The unexpectedly speedy roll-out of highly effective Covid-19-vaccines is a great win for health and a blessing in that it will significantly reduce the devastating impacts of the pandemic. The fact that the vaccination roll-out causes a delay to our study, must be seen in this light. Our focus is to make sure that each patient in our study is handled professionally and with respect, allowing for individual circumstances to be considered when ensuring optimal planning of both RV001 and Covid-19 vaccinations. Our first loyalty is always to patient safety."

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-03-202119:00 CET.

