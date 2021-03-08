Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021

WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
17:20 Uhr
17,500 Euro
+0,700
+4,17 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
08.03.2021 | 19:16
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-March-2021 / 17:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 8 March 2021, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 4 March 
2021 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name          Number of Shares Purchased  Price 
Nick Roberts  10                          GBP14.95

Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Nick Roberts is 29,299 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1              Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)             Name                                         Nick Roberts 
2              Reason for the notification 
a)             Position/Status                              PDMR 
b)             Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
               Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
               or auction monitor 
a)             Name                                           Travis Perkins plc 
b)             LEI                                            2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
               Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4              each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
               conducted 
               Description of the financial                     Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
               instrument, 
a) 
               type of instrument 
               Identification code                              ISIN: GB0007739609 
b)             Nature of the transaction                        Purchase of shares under the company's BAYE scheme 
 
c)             Price(s) and volume (s)                          Price(s)                  Volume(s) 
                                                                 GBP14.95                   10 
               Aggregated information 
 
                                                                Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
d) 
               -Aggregated volume                               Price                Volume    Total 
 
               -Price                                           GBP14.95               10        GBP149.50 
e)             Date of the transaction                          8 March 2020 
f)             Place of the transaction                         XLON 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95089 
EQS News ID:    1173994 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
