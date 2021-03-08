Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls Launches Scholarship Program

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Niagara Falls' Chris Lamb is proud to announce the launch of his scholarship program. Students accepted to a Canadian college or university in programs relating to business, construction, social sciences, and political sciences are eligible to apply.

Chris Lamb is a property developer and investor residing in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in Canada. He is interested in building affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara Region.

The Chris Lamb Scholarship Program will provide two grants valued at $1,000 CAD each to two deserving Canadian students.

Students will be able to apply starting on Monday, March 8, 2021, up until the deadline date of Sunday, May 2, 2021.

In order to be eligible, applicants must submit proof of enrollment in the form of a letter of acceptance from a Canadian college or university as well as an essay of between 250-500 words detailing their career plans and goals.

Chris Lamb of Niagara Falls thanks all applicants in advance for their interest in the scholarship program.

"I look forward to reading and reviewing the students' thoughtful submissions," says Chris Lamb.

Only successful applicants will be contacted.

For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit: chrislambscholarship.com.

About Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb is a property developer and investor located in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He is a first-generation builder who is passionate about building affordable housing communities and investment properties in the Niagara Region. He currently works under Revel Realty in Niagara Falls. He graduated from Brock University with a BA in Political Economy and has his sights set on a Post Graduate degree in International Business Management from Niagara College.

For more information, visit: chrislamb.ca.

Contact:

Chris Lamb Scholarship Committee

apply@chrislambscholarship.com

