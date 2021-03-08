Anzeige
08.03.2021 | 19:46
Lyxor International Asset Management: LYXOR ETF - Index switch

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: LYXOR ETF - Index switch 

Lyxor International Asset Management (YIEL) 
Lyxor International Asset Management: LYXOR ETF - Index switch 
08-March-2021 / 18:13 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Please note that Lyxor will be switching the benchmarks for the below funds: 
- Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF (LU1812090543) 
- Lyxor BofAML USD High Yield Bond UCITS ETF (LU1435356149) 
 
  - Overview of the changes 
The Index Switches will be implemented over a period of 26 Business Days starting on 04/02/2021. 
Every Thursday from 04/02/2021 to 11/03/2021, 16.7% of the index exposure will switch to the new benchmark. 
 
On 11/03/2021, The new benchmark exposure will represent 100% of the index. 
Please refer to the attached notices for the full calendar and details 
 
  - 2 ETFs share classes will switch to a new benchmark and a new name 
                                                                       From 11/03/2021 
                                                               Current New                           New      Effective 
ISIN          Tickers Current Share     Current index Name     Index   Share    New Index Name       Index    Date for 
                      class name                               Ticker  class                         Ticker   new index 
                                                                       name 
                                        BofA BB-CCC Euro               Lyxor 
                      Lyxor BofAML EUR    Developed Markets              Euro     Bloomberg Barclays 
LU1812090543  YIEL LN High Yield        Non-Financial High     HEDX    High     MSCI Euro Corporate  I35259EU 11/3/2021 
                      Ex-Financial Bond Yield Constrained              Yield    High Yield SRI 
                      UCITS ETF - Dist  Index                          UCITS    Sustainable Index 
                                                                       ETF 
                                                                       Lyxor    Bloomberg Barclays 
                      Lyxor BofAML USD    BofA Merrill Lynch US          USD High MSCI US Corporate 
LU1435356149  UHYG LN High Yield Bond   High Yield Constrained HUC0    Yield    High Yield SRI       I35279US 11/3/2021 
                      UCITS ETF - Dist  Index                          UCITS    Sustainable Index 
                                                                       ETF 
                                                                       Lyxor    Bloomberg Barclays 
                      Lyxor BofAML USD    BofA Merrill Lynch US          USD High MSCI US Corporate 
LU1435356149  USHY LN High Yield Bond   High Yield Constrained HUC0    Yield    High Yield SRI       I35279US 11/3/2021 
                      UCITS ETF - Dist  Index                          UCITS    Sustainable Index 
                                                                       ETF

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards, ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          LU1407892592, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1650491282 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          YIEL 
Sequence No.:  95090 
EQS News ID:   1173999 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 13:14 ET (18:14 GMT)

