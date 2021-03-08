DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: LYXOR ETF - Index switch

Lyxor International Asset Management (YIEL) Lyxor International Asset Management: LYXOR ETF - Index switch 08-March-2021 / 18:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that Lyxor will be switching the benchmarks for the below funds: - Lyxor BofAML EUR High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF (LU1812090543) - Lyxor BofAML USD High Yield Bond UCITS ETF (LU1435356149) - Overview of the changes The Index Switches will be implemented over a period of 26 Business Days starting on 04/02/2021. Every Thursday from 04/02/2021 to 11/03/2021, 16.7% of the index exposure will switch to the new benchmark. On 11/03/2021, The new benchmark exposure will represent 100% of the index. Please refer to the attached notices for the full calendar and details - 2 ETFs share classes will switch to a new benchmark and a new name From 11/03/2021 Current New New Effective ISIN Tickers Current Share Current index Name Index Share New Index Name Index Date for class name Ticker class Ticker new index name BofA BB-CCC Euro Lyxor Lyxor BofAML EUR Developed Markets Euro Bloomberg Barclays LU1812090543 YIEL LN High Yield Non-Financial High HEDX High MSCI Euro Corporate I35259EU 11/3/2021 Ex-Financial Bond Yield Constrained Yield High Yield SRI UCITS ETF - Dist Index UCITS Sustainable Index ETF Lyxor Bloomberg Barclays Lyxor BofAML USD BofA Merrill Lynch US USD High MSCI US Corporate LU1435356149 UHYG LN High Yield Bond High Yield Constrained HUC0 Yield High Yield SRI I35279US 11/3/2021 UCITS ETF - Dist Index UCITS Sustainable Index ETF Lyxor Bloomberg Barclays Lyxor BofAML USD BofA Merrill Lynch US USD High MSCI US Corporate LU1435356149 USHY LN High Yield Bond High Yield Constrained HUC0 Yield High Yield SRI I35279US 11/3/2021 UCITS ETF - Dist Index UCITS Sustainable Index ETF

