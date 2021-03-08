Michelle Kam Co-Authors New Book Featuring Canadian Women

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Michelle Kam is very excited to announce that she has co-authored a new book, Pursuit: 365. The book was released on March 8, International Women's Day. Michelle Kam is a real estate agent and broker from Toronto, Ontario, with more than 15 years of experience.

Pursuit: 365 is an all-inclusive book co-authored by 365 inspirational Canadian women from Vancouver Island to Nova Scotia from all walks of life. The book includes Canadian women such as Jann Arden, Bif Naked, Tosca Reno, Celebrity Stylist Kim Appelt, and so many more, including Michelle Kam, of course.

The book was published by Shelly Lynn Hughes, the founder of Fresh Magazine, a fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and wellness publication based in Canada. Each woman featured in the book will be showcased on Fresh's digital magazine every day of the year.

"I am very honoured and humbled to be a part of this project," says Michelle Kam. "I am proud to have the opportunity to represent Canadian women and to be a part of something that amplifies female voices from coast to coast."

About Michelle Kam

With more than 15 years of experience, Michelle Kam is a seasoned real estate agent and broker. After graduating with honours from York University, she started working with Re/Max and specialized in high-end, million-dollar properties in the resale market. With a passion for working in the urban market with a focus on condos, loft, and townhomes, she began to develop a niche for herself in high volume sales, learning the ins and outs of the pre-sale market. After building a large and loyal client base, Michelle opened her own brokerage. In June 2016, after owning and running City Accord Realty Inc., Brokerage for more than 10 years, Michelle Kam was fortunate enough to come across Jamie Johnston, owner of Re/Max Condos Plus, and decided to jump onto the Re/Max brand.

