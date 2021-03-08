Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) -Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Company has been named to the 2021 Venture Top 50 list. The 2021 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The selection is based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"We are very pleased to be recognized in the 2021 TSX Venture 50," stated Vincent Narang, CEO of Green Rise. "This award mirrors our achievements during 2020, where our teams continued focus on quality and yield were recognized with exceptional fruit and enhanced consistent production. Congratulations to the men and women of Green Rise on our collective achievement as we continue to pursue excellence and deliver value for our shareholders."

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a grower of fresh produce with 73 acres of greenhouse ranges located in Kingsville, Ontario. Poised to be the "best-in-class" contract grower of fresh produce, the Company takes pride in providing high-quality, consistent and reliable products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce. By leveraging innovative growing solutions and embracing technology, Green Rise optimizes its operations to generate improved product quality, expand profit margins, and provide investors with meaningful and growing returns. The Company is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment, producing locally grown, pesticide-free, bee-pollinated fresh produce using 90% less water. The Company is proud that its first range is EFI (Equity Food Initiative) certified.

