Sholom: Independent Living Community in St. Louis Park Debuts New Renovations

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Sholom, who has locations in St. Louis Park and St. Paul Minnesota, is reaching out to celebrate the success of the movie night that they hosted in one of their recently renovated facilities. During this event, they invited residents to enjoy the media displayed within the comfort and coziness of the new room at Knollwood Place Apartments, though it was only one part of a larger renovation process for the company.

"We are very happy about the success of this event, as it is something that we had been looking forward to for a long time," states Jamie Maddeaux, a representative of Sholom. She notes that the preparations for the event had been extensive in nature as they wanted to make sure that it was a pleasant experience for all attendees.

She continues, "In the end, all of our efforts were worth it. The movie night was an absolute hit and all attendees enjoyed themselves and liked the event very much. We could not have asked for anything more, as our ultimate goal was to bring joy to our community residents, and we think that is just what we did."

Maddeaux states that while the process has taken nine months, the residents are excited to begin to use the areas that have been under renovation. The nosh area, reception area, resource room, studio area for arts and crafts, and exercise area are all being set up to be ready to use. In addition to these rooms, the auditorium has now become the Town Hall, and the former dining room has transformed into the Willows Restaurant. These changes will allow them to host a number of events at the location, including more movie nights, religious studies and services, book groups, and more.

The renovations offer a welcome change for Sholom, as it gives the Knollwood Place Apartment a much-needed modern and stylish look. Essentially the entire first floor of the building has been overhauled, which will give them the ability to offer more amenities to their residents. This is nothing out of the ordinary for Sholom, as they strive to stay on top of the industry when it comes to the features, benefits, and aesthetics of their installations.

The sheer effort that the Sholom team puts into all their endeavors has led to the independent living facility earning an excellent reputation for the care they provide their residents, and they are rated one of the top institutions in the area for their field. Maddeaux adds, "We have built a reputation for excellence in providing high-quality elder care. From our convenient locations to our premium facilities and the quality of the care provided by our staff, our residents and their families know we provide nothing but the best. We as an organization are committed to working with individuals and their families to find the most comfortable and enjoyable living arrangements. All are welcome to contact one of our assisted or independent living facilities today."

Sholom offers one of the most feature-rich independent living services in the area. Aside from basic utilities (heat, water, and trash removal), they also offer other commodities, such as a complimentary breakfast buffet Monday through Friday. As far as safety goes, there is a 24-hour emergency response system that ensures, complemented with on-site home health care and a 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance team. All of this guarantees protection against any and all kinds of emergencies or unforeseen situations that may occur.

The local independent living facility also offers other convenient features, such as an on-site convenience store/deli, a computer center with Internet access, complimentary laundry facilities, a beauty/barber salon, and heated underground parking. They also make an effort to help their residents stay active, exercise, and socialize. Every month, for instance, they feature a full calendar of activities, classes, and events that include regularly scheduled outings for recreation, shopping, and doctor's appointments. Other entertainment opportunities are also available, hosted in community rooms that are assigned specifically for activities, private parties, and gatherings.

The company's website offers more details on Sholom and their services. Interested parties may reach out to Jamie Maddeaux to follow up on any further inquiries as well. They may also view their Facebook page where they can stay up to date with the organization's latest updates, blog posts, and news.

