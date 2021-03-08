Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Hold Investor Webcast to Review Three Oral Presentations from AD/PD 2021

Superior profile of novel anti-tau antibody PRX005 supports advancement for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease

New analyses of prasinezumab continue to support potential disease modifying effect of prasinezumab in Parkinson's disease; Roche expected to initiate Phase 2b PADOVA study in 2Q21

Investor conference call and webcast scheduled for Thursday, March 11, at 4:30PM ET



DUBLIN, Ireland, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases, will hold an investor webcast Thursday, March 11, at 4:30 PM ET to review three oral presentations made at The 15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD 2021).

Prothena management will review the oral presentation made at AD/PD 2021 of preclinical data demonstrating that targeting a novel epitope with the anti-tau antibody PRX005, resulted in superior attributes for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. PRX005 is being developed as part of the Company's global neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb and the Company expects to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 1 study in the third quarter 2021.

In addition, management will highlight two oral presentations by Roche made at AD/PD 2021 discussing new pre-specified exploratory subgroup analyses from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease and, separately, new digital biomarker data from its remote monitoring technology used in the study. Prasinezumab is being developed as part of the Company's worldwide collaboration with Roche. Roche plans to advance prasinezumab into the Phase 2b PADOVA study in patients with early Parkinson's disease in the second quarter 2021.

All three oral presentations will be available online on March 9, 2021 starting at 2:00 AM ET on the AD/PD 2021 Virtual Congress website and will be posted on www.prothena.comunder the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section following the investor webcast on March 11, 2021.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, the treatment potential, designs, and proposed mechanisms of action of PRX005 and prasinezumab; potential indications and the potential superior attributes and efficacy of novel epitopes and antibodies we have identified in our PRX005 program; the expected timing of reporting data from the Phase 2 clinical study of prasinezumab and preclinical studies of PRX005; and the continued advancement of our discovery, preclinical, and clinical pipeline. These statements are based on estimates, projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 3, 2020; discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC; and our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for our fiscal year 2020. Prothena undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Prothena's expectations.

