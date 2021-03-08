Not for Distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart 1, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (the Company"), today announces the results of its capital increase launched on February 26, 2021 which implemented without shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering and with a priority subscription period, on an irreducible basis à titre irréductible) only, to its existing shareholders and a global offering (the Offering"), for an amount (including the issue premium) of €55.7 million, after exercise of the increase option (clause d'extension

The net proceeds of the Offering, combined with the Company's current cash position, the €10 million balance of the loan granted by the European Investment Bank (for which drawing conditions are already met), and the €13 million financing from the French Health Authority that the Company announced on October 12, 2020 (but excluding the €16 million Kepler Cheuvreux equity line available until September 27, 2021), should allow CARMAT to fund its activities according to its current business plan until mid-2022.

ODDO BHF SCA and H.C. Wainwright Co., LLC acted as global coordinators, lead managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the Offering (together, the "Placing Agents"). Ladenburg Thalmann Co. Inc. acted as financial advisor to Company in connection with the Offering.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, comments: "I would like to thank all of the French, as well as international historical and new investors, who have contributed to the success of this capital increase. Thanks to the €55.7 million raised, CARMAT can now confidently focus on the commercial launch of Aeson1 in Europe, production ramp-up, and the expansion of our clinical plan, particularly in the United States. We now have the resources to make our unique device available to a larger number of patients suffering from end-stage heart failure, which has always been CARMAT's objective."

Use of proceeds

The Company is planning to use the funds raised through this Offering to:

accelerate the ramp-up of its production and start the commercialization of its artificial heart in Europe in Q2 2021 under the brand name Aeson, given the granting of the CE marking on December 22, 2020 for approximately 45% of the net proceeds;

execute its clinical plan for approximately 15% of the net proceeds, notably including: conducting in 2021 the early feasibility study (EFS) involving 10 patients in the United States, with first implants planned as soon as the end of the Q1 2021. This study was approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. health authority) in February 2021 and, if successful, would be followed by a pivotal study in the United States; the initiation of the EFICAS study within the 'Forfait Innovation' framework in France, with first implants expected in Q2 2021. This study is already fully approved and will involve 52 implants;

ensure the continuity of its activities (R&D, regulatory, quality, support functions, etc.), notwithstanding the potential delay the Company's schedule due to Covid-19, for approximately 40% of the net proceeds.

Terms of the Offering

The new shares not subscribed within the priority period as well as the new shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the increase option were subject to a global offering (the "Global Offering") comprised of (a) an open price public offering in France (the "Public Offering") primarily intended for retail investors and (b) an international private placement (the "International Private Placement") (i) in the European Union (including France) and in certain other countries (excluding United States, Canada, Australia and Japan); and (ii) in the United States.

The subscription price of the new shares was set by the Company's board of directors on March 8, 2021 at €24 per share, representing a discount of 13.4% on the €27.70 closing price of March 5, 2021 and of 18.0% on the €29.28 5-trading day volume weighted average price (the "VWAP") preceding March 8, 2021 (included).

The capital increase, of an aggregate amount of €55.7 million, issue premium included, will result in the issuance of 2,320,298 new shares, i.e. 17.8% of the Company's share capital.

In the context of the priority subscription period granted to them, the demand from the Company's existing shareholders amounted to €19.1 million, representing 34.3% of the total capital increase, of which €11.0 million excluding the subscription commitments described below. International leading investors expressed their intention to subscribe for €28.2 million in the framework of the Global Offering, representing 50.7% of the total capital increase, of which €26.3 million, excluding the subscription commitments described below. Finally, retail investors (existing shareholders wishing to subscribe beyond their equity stake within the priority period as well as new shareholders) have expressed their interest in the Offering, their demand amounting to €8.4 million.

Subscriptions within the framework of the capital increase, including those from the Company's existing main shareholders (Lohas SARL (Pierre Bastid), Corely Belgium SPRL (Gaspard Family), Bratya SPRL (Gaspard Family) and Santé Holdings SRL (Dr Antonino Ligresti)), which committed to participate in the Offering for a combined amount of €10 million, were allocated as follows:

Nb. of existing shares (non-diluted basis) of share capital before the Offering Subscription commitments (in euros) Subscriptions received (in euros) o/w on irreducible basis o/w other Subscriptions (number of new shares subscribed) Stake in the capital increase (in euros) share capital after the Offering Matra Défense SAS (Airbus Group) 1,670,640 12.8% 10.9% Lohas SARL (Pierre Bastid) 1,331,479 10.2% 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 83,333 1,999,992 9.2% Corely Belgium SPRL (Gaspard Family) 790,000 6.1% 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 62,500 1,500,000 5.6% Bratya SPRL (Gaspard Family) 267,000 2.1% 1,500,000 1,800,000 1,030,000 770,000 75,000 1,800,000 2.2% Santé Holding SRL (Dr Antonino Ligresti) 925,091 7.1% 5,000,000 5,000,000 3,550,000 1,450,000 208,333 4,999,992 7.4% Prof. Alain Carpentier 548,583 4.2% 3.6% Association Recherche Scientifique de la Fondation Alain Carpentier 115,000 0.9% 0.7% BAD 21 SPRL 315,790 2.4% 2.1% Cornovum 458,715 3.5% 3.0% Therabel group 308,640 2.4% 83,333 1,999,992 2.6% Funds managed by Truffle Capital 154,055 1.2% 1.0% Air Liquide 76,982 0.6% 0.5% Treasury shares 4,511 0.0% 0.0% Free float 6,055,998 46.5% 1,807,799 43,387,176 51.3% Total 13,022,484 100.0% 10,000,000 10,300,000 8,080,000 2,220,000 2,320,298 55,687,152 100.0%

To the Company's knowledge, the distribution of the Company's shareholding (on a non-diluted basis) on the date of the AMF's approval on the Prospectus was as follows:

Existing Shares

(non-diluted basis) Theoretical Voting Rights

(non-diluted basis) Number of capital Number of

Voting rights of voting rights Matra Défense SAS (Airbus Group) 1,670,640 12.8% 2,652,040 17.8% Lohas SARL (Pierre Bastid) 1,331,479 10.2% 1,331,479 8.9% Corely Belgium SPRL (Gaspard Family) 790,000 6.1% 790,000 5.3% Bratya SPRL (Gaspard Family) 267,000 2.1% 267,000 1.8% Santé Holding SRL (Dr Antonino Ligresti) 925,091 7.1% 925,091 6.2% Prof. Alain Carpentier 548,583 4.2% 1,097,166 7.4% Association Recherche Scientifique de la Fondation Alain Carpentier 115,000 0.9% 230,000 1.5% BAD 21 SPRL 315,790 2.4% 315,790 2.1% Cornovum 458,715 3.5% 458,715 3.1% Therabel group 308,640 2.4% 308,640 2.1% Funds managed by Truffle Capital 154,055 1.2% 154,055 1.0% Air Liquide 76,982 0.6% 76,982 0.5% Treasury shares 4,511 0.0% 0 0.0% Free float 6,055,998 46.5% 6,291,220 42.2% Total 13,022,484 100.0% 14,898,178 100.0%

To the Company's knowledge, the distribution of the Company's shareholding (on a non-diluted basis) following the completion of the capital increase will be as follows:

Shares (non-diluted basis) Theoretical Voting Rights (non-diluted basis) Total number of shares of capital Total number of voting rights of voting rights Matra Défense SAS (Airbus Group) 1,670,640 10.9% 2,652,040 15.4% Lohas SARL (Pierre Bastid) 1,414,812 9.2% 1,414,812 8.2% Corely Belgium SPRL (Gaspard Family) 852,500 5.6% 852,500 5.0% Bratya SPRL (Gaspard Family) 342,000 2.2% 342,000 2.0% Santé Holding SRL (Dr Antonino Ligresti) 1,133,424 7.4% 1,133,424 6.6% Prof. Alain Carpentier 548,583 3.6% 1,097,166 6.4% Association Recherche Scientifique de la Fondation Alain Carpentier 115,000 0.7% 230,000 1.3% BAD 21 SPRL 315,790 2.1% 315,790 1.8% Cornovum 458,715 3.0% 458,715 2.7% Therabel group 391,973 2.6% 391,973 2.3% Funds managed by Truffle Capital 154,055 1.0% 154,055 0.9% Air Liquide 76,982 0.5% 76,982 0.4% Treasury shares 4,511 0.0% 0 0.0% Free float 7,863,797 51.3% 8,099,019 47.0% Total 15,342,782 100.0% 17,218,476 100.0%

The exercise of all securities giving access to the Company's share capital at the date of the AMF's approval on the Prospectus would result in the issuance of 1,022,285 new ordinary shares, representing 6.7% of the share capital of the Company following the completion of the capital increase.

To the Company's knowledge, no other shareholder owns, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert, more than 5% of the capital and voting rights.

Admission of new shares

The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to the Euronext Growth multilateral trading facility of Euronext in Paris are expected for March 10, 2021. The new shares will be listed on the same line as the Company's existing ordinary shares, will carry dividend rights and will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares.

Abstention and lock-up commitments

The Company has agreed on a lock-up period expiring 180 calendar days following the date of settlement of the new shares, subject to certain customary exceptions set out in the note d'opération and to a possible waiver by the Placing Agents.

Certain directors and/or certain shareholders with a significant stake in the Company, holding 44.6% of the Company's share capital collectively, have also signed lock-up commitments taking effect on the date these commitments were signed and continuing for 180 days from the date of settlement of the new shares, subject to certain customary exceptions and, with regard to the investment funds managed by Truffle Capital, any sale of Carmat shares that are necessary in order for such funds to meet their regulatory liquidation obligations.

Availability of the Prospectus

The prospectus, which received the AMF approval n°21-047 on February 25, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), consists of (i) the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on February 24, 2021 under number D.21-0076 (the "URD"), (ii) a note d'opération (the "Note d'Opération") and (iii) a summary included in the Note d'Opération

The Prospectus is available on the Company's website (www.carmatsa.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

Investors are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in section 2 of the URD, as well as in section 2 of the Note d'Opération before deciding whether to invest in the new shares. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize, CARMAT's businesses, financials, results, development or prospects may be negatively affected.

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, Aeson, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiologic heart replacement therapy: given the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming a successful clinical development, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with an enhanced quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide's venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-Edouard Stérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

For more information: www.carmatsa.com

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

__________________

1 Aeson is composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005886/en/

