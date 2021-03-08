Anzeige
Montag, 08.03.2021
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2021 | 23:32
IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that it will report financial and operational results for the three months ended January 31, 2021 on Monday, March 15, 2021.

IDW's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDW investor relations website at approximately 4:15 PM Eastern on March 15th.

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately three hours after the call concludes through March 22, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13717453. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW:

IDW (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, games, merchandise and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Investor Contact:

IDW Media Investor Relations
investor.relations@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634159/IDW-to-Report-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2021-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
