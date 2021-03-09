Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMJE ISIN: SE0008374383 Ticker-Symbol: 7M7 
Stuttgart
08.03.21
15:09 Uhr
1,342 Euro
+0,027
+2,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHA ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHA ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2021 | 00:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") announce updated 5 year operational strategy

Maha Energy AB has updated its previously published 5 year operational strategy presentation on its website. The update is made to reflect the recently announced information, including but not limited to the 2021 Capital Plan and Production Guidance, 2020 year end reserves, 2020 year end results and the acquisition of Block 70 in Oman.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 23:55 CET on 8 March, 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Lindvall

Victoria Berg

About Maha
Maha Energy AB). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca

Attachment

  • 20210308 Maha Energy Press Release ENG - 5 Year Operational Strategy FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8307229b-dd61-41d4-9236-dacc1e9bc17a)

MAHA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.