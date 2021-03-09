If Not You Brands, LLC Newest "If Not You, Then Who?" Children's Book Series From Co-Authors David and Emberli Pridham Now Available

Third Book in the Acclaimed Series Features Siblings Brooke, Noah and Baby Graham as They Continue to Explore the World of Inventions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Dallas-based company If Not You Brands, LLC has released the third installment in the nationally acclaimed children's book series If Not You, Then Who? co-authored by husband-wife team David and Emberli Pridham.

Entitled Let the Games Begin!, Volume 3 of the book series spotlights siblings Brooke, Noah and Baby Graham as they try to choose whether to play basketball, croquet, golf or all three. Soon, the brother and sister decide to use their creativity to invent their own game - and in the process learn about the inventions that help make sports safe and fun for everyone.

Celebrated by child development experts and educators for inspiring young inventors and entrepreneurs ages 4-9 by sparking their creativity and imagination, the Pridham's If Not You, Then Who? books explore how inventions and inventors can come from anywhere - and be anybody. The books feature 9-year-old Brooke Fairley and her 7-year-old brother Noah as they use their imaginations to design their own inventions, all the while exploring how inventors solve everyday problems, how some of our most enduring inventions were actually created by accident and how inventors contribute toward improving our lives and the world. The book series also shares the importance of protecting original ideas - something author David Pridham knows well from his years of experience as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor Group, LLC, a national leader in patent licensing.

Volume 1 of the book series, The Inventor in the Pink Pajamas, introduces Brooke Fairley, an inquisitive girl with a passion for inventing. Inspired by her grandfather and their mutual delight in how inventions come to be discovered, Brooke looks for ways to improve the world around her and joyfully sets out to imagine her own.

In Volume 2 Noah's Treehouse, it's Treehouse Day for Noah, his dad and grandpa as the family rallies around the siblings to build their dream treehouse. But, the family runs into one problem after another as they race to complete the treehouse before an expected meteor shower arrives. They turn to innovation and invention to solve their dilemma and save the day!

"The If Not You, Then Who? series continues to be embraced by parents as a must-have for their growing children, consistently ranking in the Amazon top-seller list for children's books across several categories. We are excited to release the latest installment of this extraordinary new book series and continue to share the creative and innovative adventures of Brooke and Noah with children everywhere," said Emberli Pridham, co-author and managing partner of If Not You Brands.

About If Not You Brands, LLC:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, If Not You Brands, LLC is the corporate entity that owns and manages the If Not You, Then Who? books, media including television projects currently in development, a podcast series scheduled to launch in the Spring and the company's popular If Not You, Then Who? book series, which currently has three books in distribution and a fourth environment-themed book to be released in time for Earth Day 2021 (April 22).

Contact:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: If Not You Brands, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634192/If-Not-You-Brands-LLC-Newest-If-Not-You-Then-Who-Childrens-Book-Series-From-Co-Authors-David-and-Emberli-Pridham-Now-Available