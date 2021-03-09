Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Named to Variety Magazine's Showbiz Real Estate Elite Report 2021

Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties is a Luxury Collection Specialist and Chairman's Circle Diamond member who was just recently recognized by Variety Magazine for her real estate success.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Top luxury Atlanta realtor, Debra Johnston, was recently selected to be in Variety's 2021 Showbiz Real Estate Elite Report. This distinguished list highlights the top luxury agents in California, New York, Miami and has now added Atlanta and Nashville to the list for the 2021 lineup. To be named to this prestigious list among world-class realtors is recognition of being the best of the best in the market represented. With over 60 million in listings, including 3 trophy listings, Johnston is prepped to dominate the Atlanta real estate market once again in 2021.

Johnston has worked closely with buyers and sellers to successfully close exceptional luxury properties for over 17 years. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in national press exposure for her sellers' listings, Johnston has effectively marketed to buyers of luxury properties. Through her extensive knowledge of the Atlanta real estate market, she propitiously matches the buyers she represents with the perfect homes. Johnston continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Atlanta buyers and sellers expect, which has subsequently brought her great success with 80 Million sold in combined sales in the last two consecutive years.

"Congratulations to Debra Johnston on this well-deserved recognition," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "Her innovative marketing strategies and work ethic have always made her a huge asset to her clients and our company. I could not be prouder of her accomplishments."

Debra Johnston comments on what factors differentiate her as a top luxury realtor in the Atlanta market: "I am dedicated and determined to give my listings the marketing they deserve to generate massive exposure on a variety of platforms to attract the right buyer for the property. I achieve this through exceptional photography and videography, Matterport 3D tours, virtual tours with stats to show weekly activity, and my YouTube Channel of Luxury Properties. Additionally, as the Exclusive Atlanta Agent, all my properties get exposure via national and international press releases reaching over 90 million on acclaimed media, social media influence reaching over 2 million accounts per month, and regular Features on The Pinnacle List and Haute Residence. My comprehensive and innovative marketing approach is unmatched."

To learn more about Variety's Showbiz Real Estate Elite Report, please visit https://variety.com/lists/showbiz-real-estate-elite-report-2021/debra-johnston/.

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years. She is also the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past seven consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 17 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties or to find your next home, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos.

