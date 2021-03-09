Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 Ticker-Symbol: CAT1 
Tradegate
08.03.21
21:26 Uhr
188,10 Euro
+3,34
+1,81 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,98187,9208.03.
186,80187,4608.03.
Dow Jones News
09.03.2021 | 01:46
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1

DJ Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 

Caterpillar Inc. 
Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 
09-March-2021 / 01:13 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
February 25, 2021 
 
Caterpillar contact: 
Kate Kenny 
Global Government & Corporate Affairs 
Mobile: 309-361-9333 
Email: Kenny_Kate@cat.com 
 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
GENERAL MOTORS EXECUTIVE TO JOIN 
CATERPILLAR'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
 
Deerfield, IL - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today that Gerald Johnson has been elected to the Caterpillar 
board of directors effective March 1, 2021. 
 
Johnson, 58, is executive vice president of Global Manufacturing at General Motors (GM) Company, a role he has held 
since 2019. Johnson joined GM as part of a co-op program in 1980 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, 
including several manufacturing and quality roles in North America and abroad. Prior to his current position, he most 
recently served as vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations and vice president of Operational 
Excellence. Johnson serves on the Kettering University Board of Trustees. 
 
"Gerald has extensive manufacturing and technical expertise as well as a broad range of global experiences," said 
Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "He is recognized for his leadership in sustainability and commitment to 
promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. His skills and insight will complement our board, and I look forward to 
working with him." 
Johnson joins 11 other members on Caterpillar's board of directors and will serve on the Public Policy and Governance 
Committee. 
 
 
About Caterpillar 
With 2020 sales and revenues of USD41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and 
mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, 
we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and 
services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product 
expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our 
customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - 
Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related 
services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social 
media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media. 
 
Forward-Looking Statements 
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements 
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will 
be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," 
"should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than 
statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our 
outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak 
only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. 
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements 
based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic 
conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand 
for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and 
economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) 
international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the 
imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality 
products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on 
our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management 
decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in 
realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or 
other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global 
financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) 
failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects 
on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products 
segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity 
conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) 
currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt 
agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or 
anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax 
reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or 
changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the 
duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the 
COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other 
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Caterpillar Inc. 
                 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 
                 60015 Deerfield, Illinois 
                 United States 
Phone:           224-551-4000 
Internet:        www.caterpillar.com 
ISIN:            US1491231015 
Euronext Ticker: CATR 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:     1174047 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174047 09-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 19:15 ET (00:15 GMT)

CATERPILLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.