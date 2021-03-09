Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - SPC Nickel Corp. (TSXV: SPC) ("SPC Nickel", the "Company") today announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Pursuant to the Terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, ON., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

SPC Nickel also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has entered into two separate Investor Relations service arrangements. The Company engaged thinkHero Incorporated to provide a number of services including, but not limited to, website and social media management, branding, advertising, marketing materials and general investor relations services. The initial term is twelve months. However, the Company can terminate the arrangement at anytime. For service, thinkHero will receive an initial payment of $30,000 and $2,500 per month over the term of the agreement. ThinkHero is a private marketing company based in Toronto, Ontario that specializes in digital marketing.

Furthermore, the Company announces that it has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd, subject to regulatory approval, to provide an investor outreach program. The term of the arrangement is for a six month period that will automatically renew for an additional three months subject to a thirty day termination notice following the six month initial term. Hybrid will be compensated $15,000 per month for its services. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets.

About SPC Nickel Corp.

SPC Nickel Corp. is a new Canadian public corporation focused on exploring for Ni-Cu-PGMs within the world class Sudbury Mining Camp. The Company is currently exploring its key 100% owned exploration projects Aer-Kidd and Lockerby East both located in the heart of the historic Sudbury Mining Camp and holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Janes project located approximately 50 km NE of Sudbury. The Company's flagship project, Aer-Kidd, is strategically located between two world class assets in the producing Totten Mine (Vale) and the large, high-grade Victoria development Project (KGHM). The Company will initially focus on advancing its key Sudbury Camp assets with a vision of growing to a pre-eminent North American Nickel exploration company. Additional information regarding the Company and its projects can be found at www.spcnickel.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

