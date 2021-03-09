The Tokushima prefectural government co-hosted Japan's first G20 International Conference on Consumer Policy with the Consumer Affairs Agency in September 2019, while the Consumer Affairs Agency set up its Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, CAA in the Tokushima prefectural government building as Japan's hub for international operations of consumer administration in July 2020. In this way, the Tokushima prefectural government has been working closely with the Consumer Affairs Agency to contribute to a sustainable international society.

The Covid-19 pandemic that is sweeping the entire world has drastically changed the international situation for consumers. With a view to contributing to a sustainable society while recognizing the ongoing social changes, the Tokushima International Consumer's Forum 2020 will invite the world's leaders and Japanese experts in ethical consumption to share their progressive views, and present the efforts of some Japanese companies, groups and local governments towards consumer-oriented management and ethical consumption to help the achievement of the SDGs.

Held as a new style of international forum in the Covid-19 era, this forum will be made available for on-demand viewing at any time. We hope that the forum will lead to the development of a new consumer policy and bring fruitful results to consumers around the world.

https://www.pref.tokushima.lg.jp/en/world.consumer.forum/

https://discovertokushima.net/en/

