Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") - together Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") is pleased to announce the participation in the 'Seatrade Cruise Virtual' conference. FRR will provide a practical overview of the innovative COVID-19 Pandemic Management Platform, Fionet.

The two-day Seatrade Cruise Virtual: Expedition Cruising conference, on March 8th and 9th, features a full programme of presentations by leading industry experts and a variety of networking opportunities.

Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR, is participating in the "Innovation Buzz Session" on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:40 a.m. EST. Dr. Greenberg will lead a discussion on the Fionet pandemic management platform - a mobile solution tailored for the cruise industry. With Fionet's compact, portable, and wireless design, each "lab in a box" device has a high-throughput testing capacity of 60 passengers per hour.

The Fionet testing platform can enhance the safety and experience of cruise ship passengers by offering:

Compact and portable testing and triage services in real-time;

Fast screening using rapid diagnostic tests of crew and passengers before any embarkation;

Individual results within 30 minutes, and 1000 passengers tested in two hours;

Real-time wireless reporting of results and local positivity rates;

Automated quality control, data collection, and tracking;

Compliance with privacy and security regulations, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"It's a pleasure to be a part of the Seatrade conference for the first time and to speak in the Innovation Buzz Session. We're excited that our mobile platform can help get the ships sailing again," said Dr. Michael Greenberg, CEO of FRR.

Seatrade conference speaking session link:

https://seatradecruisevirtual.app.swapcard.com/event/seatrade-cruise-virtual-expedition/planning/UGxhbm5pbmdfMzY1ODc1

Seatrade conference profile link:

https://seatradecruisevirtual.app.swapcard.com/event/seatrade-cruise-virtual-expedition/exhibitor/RXhoaWJpdG9yXzMwMjg5NA%3D%3D

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology developer and innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, developed and markets the world's first integrated guidance and tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management. Simultaneously, as an automated by-product of its clinical use, the platform captures and provides unprecedented frontline data to remote supervisors and stakeholders, enabling real-time remote tracking, insight distribution, and intervention. Fio operates globally in partnership with local distribution, service, and support organizations, and also partners with other companies that license its technologies.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, for which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

