Kroger Expands Partnership With 80 Acres Farms to 316 Stores

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) and 80 Acres Farms bring farm-fresh produce to customers across Ohio. Today, the companies are growing their partnership to reach more shoppers in the Midwest - both in-store and online.

"Everyone deserves easy access to fresh, affordable, delicious food," said Dan De La Rosa, Group Vice President Fresh Merchandising, Kroger. "This newly expanded partnership means more communities will have just-picked produce at their fingertips 365 days a year. We're proud to partner with 80 Acres Farms as we work together to create a world with Zero Hunger | Zero Waste."

80 Acres Farms' breakthrough technology means the company can grow pesticide-free produce all year long. With locations closer to customers, the farm-to-table carbon footprint and overall food waste are low.

"Kroger leads with their commitment to fresh by providing customers access to fresher and more nutritious produce," said Mike Zelkind, CEO and Co-founder of 80 Acres Farms. "Consumers are looking for more nutrition from their diet and want to trust that their food is safe and chemical-free and it will last longer in their refrigerators. The 80 Acres Farms brand delivers against all those promises."

Today, 80 Acres Farms has four locations in Greater Cincinnati. Its latest state-of-the-art farm will support the new Kroger partnership, bringing 10 million fresh produce servings to communities across the Midwest.

Beginning March 15, 80 Acres will serve 316 Kroger locations across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

