France-based furniture manufacturer and retailer is rolling out 3D home planning solution to all stores worldwide, as well as integrating the solution into its website

More than 6,000 customer design projects have already been created and saved in one year

"HomeByMe for Home Retailers" delivers a seamless web-to-store omnichannel 3D experience that engages consumers and increases sales

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Gautier, a France-based home furniture designer, manufacturer and retailer with stores worldwide, is using the "HomeByMe for Home Retailers" 3D home planning solution to provide customers with complete, personalized in-store and online experiences that encourage collaborative engagement and increase sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005751/en/

Image courtesy of Gautier

Gautier has deployed "HomeByMe for Home Retailers" in 72 stores in France, and will gradually roll out the solution to all its 120 stores internationally. In just a year, more than 6,000 customer design projects have already been created and saved using the solution, including 8,200 high resolution renderings of customer room layouts. In 2021, the solution will be integrated into the Gautier website, which will enable customers to design and complete their projects and purchases online anytime and anywhere from the comfort of their homes as well as in the store with a trained interior designer.

"Gautier is more than just a retailer and manufacturer. We are evolving toward a new role as an interior designer that can provide customers with personalized advice, an immersive design experience and a complete home décor offer, which we feel are key to customer satisfaction and loyalty," said David Soulard, CEO, Gautier. "We wanted a scalable 3D design planner that could provide state-of-the-art photorealistic renderings and virtual and augmented reality capabilities, as well as centralize all products and both planner and configurator functionalities. Over the next decade, Dassault Systèmes' 'HomeByMe for Home Retailers' solution will be the core of our strategy to personally cater to each customer and strengthen our brand."

In a competitive market, home retailers must address the consumer trend of personalization while managing evolving shopping habits, legacy technology systems, and a lack of insights into buyer behavior. "HomeByMe for Home Retailers" delivers a seamless web-to-store omnichannel 3D experience. In-store associates and interior designers can work with customers to provide personalized recommendations and generate accurate layout proposals in seconds. Customers can create highly detailed designs with exact dimensions and preferences based on real-time stock availability and cost calculations, and immerse themselves in 360-degree views before sending the order to the furniture factory automatically.

"Surveys have shown that omnichannel strategies in home improvement significantly contribute to increased customer engagement and reinforcement of purchasing decisions a key driver in the current pandemic. In addition, 3D planning solutions deliver higher customer satisfaction on projects because they were actively engaged in their design and in getting it right," said Vincent Picou, CEO, 3DVIA, Dassault Systèmes. "Gautier is the first international retailer to offer 'HomeByMe for Home Retailers' in its stores, confirming its commitment to helping customers make the right decisions for their home."

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' "HomeByMe for Home Retailers": https://www.3ds.com/products-services/3dvia/space-planning-software/homebyme-for-home-retailers/

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

