Cambridge Allergy Ltd ("Camallergy" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centric treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today announced it has been awarded £1.1M funding under the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Award program administered by Innovate UK, the United Kingdom's research and innovation agency.

The £1.1M in non-dilutive funding will be used to accelerate the Company's peanut allergy immunotherapy, CA002, for planned Phase 3 clinical trials. The project commences in the first quarter of 2021, and as part of the project's success, the Company intends to file its investigation new drug application with the FDA and submit a clinical trials application to the MHRA and EMA.

"This innovation award is further testament to Camallergy's leadership and capabilities in the field of peanut allergy immunotherapy," said Dr Sarah Oakley-Mudge, Director of Clinical Development. "With the only cGMP-certified manufacturing facility in Europe dedicated to producing peanut allergy immunotherapy for human use we believe we are well positioned to utilize this award to accelerate the development of CA002 into Phase 3 trials and towards commercialization".

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021

Baxter Phillips III, Chief Executive Officer of Camallergy, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference taking place March 9-10, 2021. The video webcast presentation will be available for viewing on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the conference.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

About Camallergy

Camallergy (Cambridge Allergy Ltd) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative, patient-centric treatments to address the millions of patients suffering worldwide from food allergies. Camallergy's lead product, CA002, is a second-generation novel oral immunotherapy for the treatment of peanut allergy designed to offer "bite-proof" protection to patients within 14 weeks of therapy. The Company's unique intellectual property and treatment regimen are based on the clinical work initiated at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Cambridge, UK. For more information, visit www.camallergy.com.

