Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

9March 2021

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that following the announcement made on 1stMarch 2021 it has agreed, at the request of the Borrower, Proger Managers & Partners srl ("PMP"), to postpone the Loan reimbursement until 19 March 2021. As at 25 February 2021, being the Maturity Date, the reimbursement due was Euro 14,857,350 in terms of principal and the interest accrued. A further update will be provided in due course.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

