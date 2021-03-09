Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl
PR Newswire
London, March 8
9March 2021
This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014
Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
Loan to Proger Managers & Partners srl
Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), the London Stock Exchange listed independent oil and gas company, reports that following the announcement made on 1stMarch 2021 it has agreed, at the request of the Borrower, Proger Managers & Partners srl ("PMP"), to postpone the Loan reimbursement until 19 March 2021. As at 25 February 2021, being the Maturity Date, the reimbursement due was Euro 14,857,350 in terms of principal and the interest accrued. A further update will be provided in due course.
