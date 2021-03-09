Rio Tinto plans to spend nearly $3 million on a facility in Utah to recover tellurium, a critical mineral used in solar panels.From pv magazine USA Rio Tinto plans to spend nearly $3 million on a facility to recover tellurium, a critical mineral used in solar panels, from its Kennecott mine near Salt Lake City, Utah. And First Solar said it is now in talks with the mining group to procure the mineral for cadmium telluride (CadTel) semiconductor processing in the United States. The mineral is a byproduct of copper smelting. Rio Tinto said it expects to start production in the fourth quarter. Its ...

