Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, announces the opening of its new office in Frankfurt and appoints Dominik P. Felsmann as Head of Germany effective 15 March 2021.

The opening of an office in Frankfurt constitutes the firm's twelfth office globally and further expands Tikehau Capital's footprint in Western Europe, alongside its offices in Paris, London, Brussels, Milan, Madrid and, most recently, Luxembourg and Amsterdam.

Office opening in Frankfurt marks an important step in Tikehau Capital's commitment to the German market, emphasizing its strong presence in Germany in terms of investment and investors as well as in terms of strategic partnerships such as the one built with DWS since 2018.

With this high-profile appointment Tikehau Capital also strengthens its private debt platform leveraging Dominik P. Felsmann's 15 years of experience in the leveraged finance industry.

Dominik P. Felsmann will head-up the Group in Germany and will bring with him a deep knowledge of DACH region investors.

Thomas Friedberger, Co-CIO and CEO of Tikehau Investment Management, declared:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dominik to Tikehau Capital as we look to build an increasing presence in Germany and the DACH region. What sets Tikehau Capital apart is its global investment capabilities combined with a strong local expertise Dominik's deep experience in leveraged finance will be an immediate asset to Tikehau Capital's commitment to building our franchise in Germany and to our German-speaking clients. His international background along with his extensive network will help us to further strengthen the firm's footprint in the region."

Dominik will be joining Tikehau Capital in March 2021 as Head of Germany. In his role, he will be responsible for deepening local investment origination capabilities and growing the business of Tikehau Capital in Germany, as well as strengthening the firm's long-standing relationships with German investors. Dominik brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry. Before joining Tikehau Capital, he was Head of Leveraged Finance Germany for ABN AMRO, where he was responsible for building and leading the local Leveraged Finance team since 2017. He previously worked for IKB, HSBC and Commerzbank in their leveraged and acquisition finance teams in Frankfurt and London.

Tikehau Capital sees significant untapped potential in the German direct lending space, a business which the firm has pioneered across Europe. Its client offering in Germany will encompass all of its business segments: Private Debt, Real Assets, Private Equity and Capital Markets.

Having a local presence in Frankfurt further reinforces the firm's commitment to the DACH region. Tikehau Capital will also transfer staff from its Paris headquarters to support the Group's development plan in Germany and intends to grow its Frankfurt office by hiring experienced local talent over time.

Tikehau Capital has completed a series of significant investments in Germany, both on the Real Estate side, in offices, hotels, and retail premises in various cities, for a total amount of over €800m, in addition to €800m in total credit exposure which is invested in over 50 companies. Tikehau Capital has been partnering with DWS Group since 2018. Moreover, Tikehau Capital has a diversified German LP base across its asset classes.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €28.5 billion of assets under management (as of 31 December 2020). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity as of 30 June 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 570 employees (as of 30 June 2020) across its 11 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005899/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Henrietta Dehn +44 7717 281 665

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com