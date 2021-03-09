Joint technology demonstrator showcases new solutions for retail, supply-chain and in-home devices.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) Creavis, the strategic innovation unit of Evonik Industries AG an Essen, Germany headquartered global specialty chemicals group, and Epishine AB, a world technological leader for organic photovoltaic (OPV) light energy harvesting devices, announce the creation of a new joint demonstrator featuring TAeTTOOz printed battery from Evonik, Epishine's solar cells, and Ynvisible's electrochromic display.

Ynvisible, Evonik, and Epishine will host a joint webinar on April 08 to delve deeper into the Self-Powered Smart Signage Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

All technologies can be printed, and when they are assembled, they can create self-powered signage, functional packaging or device solutions. The joint demonstrator will be featured at LOPEC, TechBlick and on the partner's individual communications channels. Register here for Techblick

"Our new demonstrator is a clear evolution on our journey with Ynvisible, started in May 2020. We are demonstrating the potential use-cases and advantages of this combined solution energy independence, scale-able manufacturing and design freedom," says Dr. Michael Korell, Head of New Growth Area Energy Storage.

"Epishine's light energy harvesting cells have unique efficiency at indoor light conditions and enable small connected electronics, like electronic shelf labels, without the burden of costly battery maintenance. This collaboration is also an important opportunity to highlight the unique material properties of our thin and flexible printed solar cell," says Jesper Nilsson, Head of Solutions, Epishine.

"Most active electronic devices need a visual interface and a power supply. Our joint demonstrator makes rechargeability, modularity and a dynamic user experience reality," says Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible. "We're proud to showcase how our partners' technologies can come together to deliver holistic and value-added solutions truly a Display PLUS."

Join us on Lopec, Techblick, and interactive co-hosted webinar

Ynvisible, Evonik, and Epishine will host a joint webinar on April 8th to delve deeper into the details of the Self-Powered Smart Signage Solution and provide a broader idea on what the three technologies will enable. Follow this link to participate in an interactive webinar.

Ynvisible will be exhibiting at TechBlick on March 10th and 11th using a virtual booth to showcase the joint demonstrator. Carolina Gioscio, Marketing Manager Sustainable Solutions at Evonik, is an invited speaker and will present more details related to the Self-Powered Smart Signage Solution on March 10, 5:10 pm CET.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow. Additional information on Evonik is available at https://corporate.evonik.com/en

About Epishine AB

Epishine's business is based on pioneering manufacturing breakthroughs within printed organic solar technology. The company has developed disruptive process steps that provide a unique scalability in terms of manufacturing plus industry-leading low light efficiency. Its roll-to-roll printed organic photocells are optimized for low light conditions and are easily integrated into wireless products. These photocells can be used instead of batteries, which would need to be replaced periodically. The company was founded back in 2016, and has just over 20 employees. Its headquarters in Linköping, Sweden. Additional information on Epishine AB is available at www.epishine.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible Interactive Inc. is available at www.ynvisible.com

