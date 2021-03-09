Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 09:05
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ytrade Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Ytrade Group AB's shares (short name YTRADE) commences today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Ytrade is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Ytade are the owners of Yaytrade, a marketplace for sustainable consumers. It
is a well visited spot to buy and sell pre-loved fashion and lifestyle products
from fellow community members, ambassadors, and sustainable brands. Yaytrade
was founded in 2017, with the site debuting by the end of the year. In just a
short amount of time it has built up a strong user base and a stable of some of
Sweden's biggest influencers. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. 

"We are tremendously happy and humble for the big interest in our IPO," said
David Knape, CEO of Ytrade Group. "The interest has been beyond our
expectations and we want to take this opportunity to welcome all new
shareholders to Ytrade Group (Yaytrade) and our exciting journey ahead. We are
thrilled to take the next big step in our journey in becoming one of the
leading marketplaces within the circular economy and as a fashion tech group." 

"We are pleased to welcome Ytrade Group to the First North Growth Market," said
Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We see more and more growth
companies building their businesses to support the circular economy and Ytrade
Group is a great example of a company doing this while meeting the demand of
engaged and aware consumers. We look forward to follow their journey as a
listed company." 

Ytrade Group has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.