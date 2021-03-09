Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ytrade Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Ytrade Group AB's shares (short name YTRADE) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Ytrade is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Ytade are the owners of Yaytrade, a marketplace for sustainable consumers. It is a well visited spot to buy and sell pre-loved fashion and lifestyle products from fellow community members, ambassadors, and sustainable brands. Yaytrade was founded in 2017, with the site debuting by the end of the year. In just a short amount of time it has built up a strong user base and a stable of some of Sweden's biggest influencers. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. "We are tremendously happy and humble for the big interest in our IPO," said David Knape, CEO of Ytrade Group. "The interest has been beyond our expectations and we want to take this opportunity to welcome all new shareholders to Ytrade Group (Yaytrade) and our exciting journey ahead. We are thrilled to take the next big step in our journey in becoming one of the leading marketplaces within the circular economy and as a fashion tech group." "We are pleased to welcome Ytrade Group to the First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We see more and more growth companies building their businesses to support the circular economy and Ytrade Group is a great example of a company doing this while meeting the demand of engaged and aware consumers. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Ytrade Group has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com