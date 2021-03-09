Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce a record pace of cryptocurrency transactions within its ecosystem.

The Company has processed over $5,500,000 in transaction volume in first week of March, nearly eclipsing February volumes in seven days and is on track to have significant growth over any other period in Company history. This growth builds on the announced 6.7 million processed in February and 8.2 million processed in January.

"Our focus on merchant acquisition and embedding ourselves in the traditional payment space is paying off," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "This breakout week is showing no signs of slowing down and we are firing on all cylinders. As we continue our sales and marketing efforts and introducing new products into the market, we anticipate that we will quickly eclipse these numbers."

A focus on delivering more strategic, value-driven products in addition to expanding the Company's footprint in key industry verticals such as Business to Business (B2B), Gaming, and Luxury Retail as well as new geographic areas like South America and Asia has proved to be a successful formula. Over the past year, NetCents witnessed an unprecedented shift in consumer and business demand for cryptocurrency solutions as companies around the globe looked for and adapted to new modes of payment and revenue sources.

"We've started 2021 with a bang and it promises to be an exciting year for both NetCents and cryptocurrency," added Mr. Moore. "It has been our laser focus on streamlining and enhancing the merchant experience to continue to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method that has really enabled NetCents to break through and establish record growth in merchant sign ups and processing volume."

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

