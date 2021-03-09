YamChops to open new location in Montreal and offer popular plant-based & vegan foods

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce it is finalizing plans to open a second Canadian location of the popular YamChopsTM~ Grown Not Raised TM ~ ("YamChops") vegan butcher store in Montreal, Quebec. YamChops, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plant&Co, specializes in the preparation, distribution, and retail sales of over 48 plus proprietary plant-based meats, chicken, pork, fish, and various other delicious vegan food products.





YamChops Logo

To view an enhanced version of this logo, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/76524_f11d3b6dc4542b84_001full.jpg

"The new location in Montreal is the first of many as we begin an aggressive expansion into Quebec, the rest of Canada and throughout North America," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "Our compact YamChop retail location design affords us the ability to expand into great locations at a fraction of the cost of other food outlets, fully supported by our robust e-commerce platform , which provides an easy and intuitive method of ordering online. We are executing a simple, but effective business model to grow our reach into the plant-based food markets of North America. Not only are we expanding our physical locations, but we are also working to expand our line of high-quality plant-based products to go with our best sellers Montreal Style 'Steak', Szechuan 'Beef', and Chick*n Schnitzel."

Taking a page out of the Starbucks playbook, Plant&Co is taking a systematic approach to the rollout of YamChops locations. The locations will be small and efficient butcher shops allowing for ease of remodelling, efficient operations, lower costs, and importantly rapid expansion. The design will be like YamChops first location in Toronto - fun, chic, and full of delicious plant-based foods. Like Toronto, future YamChops locations will target popular and affluent areas of major centres.







YamChops earlier location in Toronto

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/76524_f11d3b6dc4542b84_002full.jpg

With more than 5,000 restaurants in the metro island area, Montreal is known for its great food and offers locals and visitors alike a vibrant culinary scene that is innovative and wildly creative. With the many chic bistros and casual eateries throughout Montreal, it is a prime location for a YamChops vegan butcher and will add to the city's plant-based food experiences. The city is a melting pot of culture and its gastronomy represents this diversity, supporting an incredible variety of plant-based, 100% vegetarian and vegan food locations with something for all tastes and occasions.

YamChops is North America's first Plant-Based Butcher Shop. It has been featured on TV's famous Dragons Den, in NOW Magazine, and recently in the Wall Street Journal. For over 7 successful years, it has specialized in the development, preparation, and distribution of plant-based meats and other vegan food products. And now Plant&Co and YamChops are bringing new retail locations across Canada with dynamic websites, and inclusion on five of the most popular food delivery platforms: Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, Door Dash, Corner Shop and Ritual One.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTC Pink: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. For more information please visit: www.PlantandCo.com.

About YamChops

YamChops is a plant-based butcher shop based in Toronto, Ontario. Vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and even meat enthusiasts love visiting the beautifully curated shop located in the heart of Toronto's food district. Whether customers sample YamChops' Tunaless "Tuna", Chick*n Schnitzel, Szechuan "Beef", Montreal Style "Steak", or browse their vegan grocery market assisted by its knowledgeable staff, customers will have an unforgettable experience at YamChops vegan butcher shop. YamChops' mission is to provide extraordinary plant-based foods and provide extraordinary service to its customers, with a vision to expand its plant based culinary experience and make YamChops the destination of choice for all consumers. For more product information please visit: www.YamChops.com. Interested entrepreneurs can find more information regarding YamChops franchising opportunities by visiting: https://yamchops.com/pages/franchise.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

ir@plantandco.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76524