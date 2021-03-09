EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Annual Results/Statement
Mosenergo Releases 2020FY IFRS Results
Mosenergo releases audited consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.
(1) Calculated as «Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization».
PJSC «Mosenergo» and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 2020FY decreased by 4.7% year-on-year, down to RUR 180,908 mn. The reason for the decrease was lower revenue from electricity (-13.5%). The operating performance decline resulted from decreased electricity consumption, as well as relatively warm weather and shorter heating period in 2020.
Operating costs for 2020FY decreased year-on-year by 3.9% down to RUR 172,235 mn.
EBITDA amounted to RUR 30,472 mn (+23.9% year-on-year) due to decreasing of net charge for impairment and other provisions in 2020.
Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 2020FY decreased by 16.2%, down to RUR 8,045 mn.
