

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) reported a loss from continuing operations of 703.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 62.3 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations widened to 82.6 pence from a loss of 7.3 pence. Underlying loss from continuing activities was 6.2 million pounds compared to profit of 9.5 million pounds, prior year, driven primarily by the reduction in net rental income. Underlying loss per share was 0.7 pence compared to profit of 1.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 73.0 million pounds compared to 79.4 million pounds, previous year. Net rental income from continuing operations declined to 15.8 million pounds from 61.2 million pounds. Underlying net rental income was down 30 percent, on a like-for-like basis, to 44 million pounds.



The Board has decided to not declare a year end dividend. The company will recommence dividend payments as soon as it is considered appropriate.



