Tectonic Gold Plc - Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

9 March 2021

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) announces that the Company has made an application to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") of 1,818,181 new ordinary shares of £0.01 in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares").

The New Ordinary Shares are issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at a price of 0.7p per Ordinary Share, generating proceeds of £12,727.27 for the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the subscription of new Ordinary Shares completed in September 2020.

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to become effective on 12 March 2021.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the 1,818,181 New Ordinary Shares on 12 March 2021, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 847,671,829 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

