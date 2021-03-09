Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
WKN: 928282 ISIN: FI0009007991 
09.03.21
08:01 Uhr
4,880 Euro
-0,220
-4,31 %
09.03.2021 | 10:03
Solteq Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published

HELSINKI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2020 has been published in English and Finnish.The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information. The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

Attachments:

Annual Report 2020

Distribution:

NASDAQ HelsinkiKey media www.solteq.com

Further information:

CEO Olli Väätäinen
Tel: +358 50 5578 111
E-mail: olli.vaatainen@solteq.com

CFO Kari Lehtosalo
Tel: +358 40 701 0338
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com

About Solteq:

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs 600 professionals.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc-s-annual-report-2020-has-been-published,c3302216

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10667/3302216/1383978.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10667/3302216/b46662e3f31beb78.pdf

Annual Report 2020

© 2021 PR Newswire
