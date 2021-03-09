Major IVA Provider Jarvis Insolvency Rebrands as Debt Movement

- In 2020, Jarvis Insolvency acquired the active IVA portfolio of Aperture Debt Solutions, becoming one of the largest individual insolvency providers in the UK.

- A February 2021 rebrand sees Debt Movement become a leading provider of debt guidance and solutions.

MANCHESTER, England, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2020, Jarvis Insolvency officially announced the acquisition of Aperture Debt Solutions' live IVA portfolio. Since that time, they have provided expert guidance and assistance to these clients, as well as their existing clients. Their mission is to provide professional debt guidance and services that help people move out of debt. For this reason, in February 2021 they were rebranded as Debt Movement. The change in name emphasises the strength of their commitment to help people move out of debt.

Working closely with creditors and regulators, investing in the technology needed to enhance their client's journey, Debt Movement is set to build on their vast insolvency experience and move more people out of debt, while embodying its core values of trust, compassion and commitment.

Laura Prescott, Debt Movement's Chief Executive Officer, states: "We believe that the launch of our new brand will allow us to reach more individuals that may be struggling with their debt. We know that many people struggle with their finances and debt on a monthly, weekly or even daily basis without knowing where to turn to, or being too embarrassed to ask for help. At Debt Movement, we know that bad debt happens to good people, and we have the experience and tools to help relieve the burden of financial strain and offer ongoing support on their journey to financial freedom."