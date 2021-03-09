Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2021 | 11:45
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - General Shareholder Meeting for VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - General Shareholder Meeting for VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

PR Newswire

London, March 9

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital, with registered office in Amsterdam

General Meeting of Shareholders

On 21 April 2021, the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. will be held at the office of the company at Amsterdam, Barbara Strozzilaan 310 at 10:00 am. In the light of the developments surrounding COVID-19, VanEck can decide to additionally hold the meeting electronically if required by the circumstances. This will be announced to the shareholders who have applied to the meeting.

The agenda can be downloaded via the website. The management report together with the annual financial statements for 2020 will be available for inspection at the office of the company and can be requested free of charge from the manager of the company.

Application for the meeting must be submitted in writing to VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. no later than 14 April 2021 at 16:00, stating the number of shares to which one is entitled.

Email address: NLInfo@VanEck.com

Amsterdam, 9 March 2021

The board
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.