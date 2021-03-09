VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - General Shareholder Meeting for VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital, with registered office in Amsterdam

General Meeting of Shareholders

On 21 April 2021, the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. will be held at the office of the company at Amsterdam, Barbara Strozzilaan 310 at 10:00 am. In the light of the developments surrounding COVID-19, VanEck can decide to additionally hold the meeting electronically if required by the circumstances. This will be announced to the shareholders who have applied to the meeting.

The agenda can be downloaded via the website. The management report together with the annual financial statements for 2020 will be available for inspection at the office of the company and can be requested free of charge from the manager of the company.

Application for the meeting must be submitted in writing to VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. no later than 14 April 2021 at 16:00, stating the number of shares to which one is entitled.

Email address: NLInfo@VanEck.com

Amsterdam, 9 March 2021

The board

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

