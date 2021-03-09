Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 08-March-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 627.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 630.26p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 621.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 624.51p