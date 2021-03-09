Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Fourth Quarter 2020:

Total revenue was 45,301 kEUR, a decrease of 10.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, but an increase of 11.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was 7,370 kEUR; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3%.

Net loss was (2,118) kEUR, or (0.04) EUR per diluted share, compared to 1,246 kEUR, or 0.03 EUR per diluted share, for the same period last year; the net loss was impacted by non-cash impairment charges and revaluations totaling (3,836) kEUR.

Full Year 2020:

Total revenue was 170,449 kEUR in 2020, compared to 196,679 kEUR in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was 20,378 kEUR in 2020, compared to 26,656 kEUR in 2019.

Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance contracts increased by 2,575 kEUR to 30,242 kEUR from 27,667 kEUR at the end of 2019.

Net loss for 2020 was (7,272) kEUR, or (0.13) EUR per diluted share, compared to 1,644 kEUR, or 0.03 EUR per diluted share, last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was 29,978 kEUR in 2020, compared to 28,402 kEUR in 2019. Total cash was 111,538 kEUR at December 31, 2020.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 an incredibly challenging year for economies worldwide, our customers, our business and our employees. For the first time in Materialise's 30-year history, revenues decreased year over year. While uncertainty remains, we are encouraged by the fact that our fourth-quarter-2020 revenues grew double digits sequentially and that, over the same period, our deferred revenues from software license and maintenance fees grew by 3.4 million EUR. In 2020, we increased our R&D expenses by 7.1% compared to last year, in spite of the COVID-19 related decline of our revenues, and still posted a healthy Adjusted Ebitda of 20.4 million EUR. We closed 2020 with cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet of over 111 million EUR, a decrease of 17 million EUR compared to year-end 2019, caused mainly by our investments in 2020 in our strategic eyewear-related collaboration with Ditto, Inc and our acquisition of RS Scan to bolster our footwear initiative. In spite of the pandemic headwinds, we believe our continued R&D efforts and strategic investments position us well to expand our existing business and capture new growth opportunities as our company enters its fourth decade and the additive manufacturing market continues to develop."

RSPrint Acquisition

On November 9, 2020 Materialise, which already owned 50% of RS Print, the owner of the Phits personalized insole product line, acquired the remaining shares of RS Print and substantially all of the assets of RS Scan, a market leader in the development and supply of intelligent foot measurement technology and systems. The acquisition increased the scope of our Materialise Manufacturing segment and impacted our results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 as well as the year ended December 31, 2020, increasing our revenues by 762 kEUR and decreasing our operating result by (562) kEUR.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 45,301 kEUR, a 10.7% decrease compared to 50,712 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 7,370 kEUR, compared to 7,749 kEUR for the same period in 2019. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 16.3% compared to 15.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment was 10,216 kEUR, a 15.7% decrease compared to 12,124 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment decreased to 3,867 kEUR from 5,026 kEUR while the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.9% compared to 41.5% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment was 17,188 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 17,209 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased 39.7% to 4,845 kEUR from 3,468 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.2% from 20.2%. The segment's EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to 239 kEUR and was negatively impacted by the impairment of capitalized expenditures related to our tracheal splint development program and of goodwill and intangible assets of Engimplan, for an aggregate amount of (4.606) kEUR. Both impairment charges were non-cash. At December 1, 2020, Materialise acquired the remaining 25% shares of Engimplan in exchange for Engimplan spinal implant business line, which was non-strategic for Materialise.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment was 17,889 kEUR, a decrease of 16.0% compared to 21,295 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue increased 26.4%, however, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was 1,099 kEUR compared to 1,761 kEUR while the Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.1% compared to 8.3% for the prior-year period.

Gross profit was 26,165 kEUR in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 28,578 kEUR in the same period last year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 57.8% from 56.4%.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 1.4% to 27,843 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27,462 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the impairment charge for capitalized expenditures related to our tracheal splint development program of (2,090) kEUR expenses decreased by (6.2)%.

Net other operating result was (296) kEUR compared to 1,394 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding non-recurring charges reflecting the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Engimplan, and a positive revaluation of our initial 50% interest in RS Print, net other operating result was 1,450 kEUR.

Operating result was (1,974) kEUR, compared to 2,509 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-recurring impairments and revaluation discussed in the two paragraphs above, our operating result was 1,862 kEUR.

Net financial result in the fourth quarter of 2020 was (596) kEUR compared to (558) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2019. Due to our acquisition of all remaining shares of RS Print, there is no share in the result of a joint venture in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2020 contained income tax income of 452 kEUR, compared to net tax expense of (562) kEUR in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As a result of the above, net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was (2,118) kEUR, compared to net profit of 1,246 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was (1,260) kEUR compared to 1,251 kEUR for the 2019 period.

Full Year 2020 Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 170,449 kEUR, a decrease of 13.3% compared to 196,679 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was 20,378 kEUR, compared to 26,656 kEUR for 2019. The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.0%, compared to 13.6% in 2019.

Revenues from our Materialise Software segment were 39,055 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 6.2% compared to 41,654 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 34.3% in 2020, compared to 33.2% in 2019.

Revenues from our Materialise Medical segment grew by 1.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 to 61,729 kEUR from 60,809 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. Medical software growth was 3.3%, and revenues from medical devices and services increased 0.7%. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.5% in 2020, compared to 17.7% in 2019.

Revenues from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 26.0% to 69,635 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 94,156 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 3.7% in 2020 from 12.9% for 2019.

Operating profit was (4,639) kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 6,936 kEUR in the prior year. Excluding the effect of the impairments and revaluation, our operating profit was (803) kEUR.

Net financial expenses amounted to (3,541) kEUR, compared to (2,305) kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. Income taxes amounted to 949 kEUR compared to (2,595) kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net result decreased to (7,272) kEUR for 2020 from a net profit of 1,644 kEUR in 2019.

At December 31, 2020, we had cash and equivalents of 111,538 kEUR compared to 128,897 kEUR at December 31, 2019. Gross debt amounted to 115,110 kEUR compared to 127,939 kEUR at December 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 29,978 kEUR compared to 28,402 kEUR in the year ended December 31,2019. Total capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to 17,650 kEUR. This amount included 6,617 kEUR of capitalized R&D expenditures from intangible assets, of which 2,185 kEUR related to our ongoing internal digital transformation program.

Net shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 was 133,104 kEUR compared to 142,782 kEUR at December 31, 2019.

2021 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, "Although our fourth-quarter-2020 results and the customer feedback we have been receiving to date in 2021 are encouraging, our outlook is currently not sufficiently mature and is too diverse across our various segments and regions for us to provide quantitative guidance for our consolidated full-year-2021 performance. We do believe we have somewhat more visibility in the shorter term. In the first quarter of 2021, we currently expect both our Software and Medical segments will continue to recover steadily, with the potential of posting revenues that come close to their levels in the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020. We do not expect our Manufacturing segment to recover to the same extent and at the same pace over that period. As a result, we believe that our consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2021 will be 5% to 10% lower than our revenues in the same period of 2020. Based on the information we currently have, we believe that in the subsequent quarters of this year, as the COVID-19 crisis subsides, the entire group, including our Manufacturing segment, will perform well and grow sequentially. In line with our strategy we will continue to invest in our R&D programs and internal infrastructure, which will weigh on our overall results in 2021."

Note on Comparability

The year 2019 has been restated to reflect certain reclassification adjustments and the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination. The fair value analysis with respect to the assets and liabilities acquired had not been finalized as of December 31, 2019. Within 12 months of acquisition, we completed the fair value analysis of the Engimplan business combination, with corresponding adjustments to intangible assets, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, inventories and contracts in progress. The impact has been accounted for as retrospective adjustments to our consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019 and our consolidated income statement for the year ended December 31, 2019. It concerned a fair value correction of the plant and equipment of 674 kEUR, goodwill of 567 kEUR and the related depreciation for an amount of (80) kEUR.

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.2271, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on December 31, 2020.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the Company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve

months ended

December 31, In 000, except per share amounts 2020 2020 2019 (*) 2020 2019 (*) U.S.$ Revenue 55,589 45,301 50,712 170,449 196,679 Cost of sales (23,483) (19,137) (22,134) (76,446) (86,972) Gross profit 32,107 26,165 28,578 94,003 109,707 Gross profit as of revenue 57.8% 57.8% 56.4% 55.2% 55.8% Research and development expenses (8,073) (6,579) (5,937) (25,014) (23,348) Research and development impairment (2,565) (2,090) (2,090) Sales and marketing expenses (13,422) (10,938) (14,192) (44,636) (52,989) General and administrative expenses (10,106) (8,236) (7,333) (29,337) (31,786) Net other operating income (expenses) 1,779 1,450 1,394 4,182 5,352 Impairment of Engimplan goodwill intangible assets (3,087) (2,516) (2,516) Revaluation of 50% RS Print interest 945 770 770 Operating (loss) profit (2,422) (1,974) 2,509 (4,639) 6,936 Financial expenses (1,317) (1,073) (1,035) (5,996) (3,682) Financial income 585 477 477 2,453 1,377 Share in loss of joint venture (147) (39) (392) (Loss) profit before taxes (3,154) (2,570) 1,804 (8,220) 4,239 Income taxes 555 452 (558) 949 (2,595) Net (loss) profit for the period (2,599) (2,118) 1,246 (7,272) 1,644 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent (2,617) (2,133) 1,260 (7,124) 1,585 Non-controlling interest 18 15 (14) (148) 59 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (0.05) (0.04) 0.03 (0.13) 0.03 Diluted (0.05) (0.04) 0.03 (0.13) 0.03 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 53,896 53,896 52,891 53,364 52,891 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,896 53,896 53,797 53,364 53,779

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination (additional 80 kEUR deprecation in net other operating expenses).

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Unaudited) For the three months ended

December 31, For the twelve

months ended

December 31, In 000 2020 2020 2019 (*) 2020 2019 (*) U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period (2,599) (2,118 1,246 (7,272) 1,644 Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 453 369 5 (6,176) 230 Fair value remeasurement 600 489 489 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 1.053 858 5 (5,687) 230 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes (1,546) (1,260) 1,251 (12,959) 1,874 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent (1,678) (1,368) 1,406 (11,896) 2,040 Non-controlling interest 132 108 (155) (1,063) (166)

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination.

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of

December

31, As of

December

31, In 000 2020 2019 (*) Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 20,342 19,607 Intangible assets 32,981 27,395 Property, plant equipment 88,267 91,006 Right-of-Use assets 10,996 10,586 Investments in joint ventures 39 Deferred tax assets 201 192 Other non-current assets 14,138 9,390 Total non-current assets 166,926 158,215 Current assets Inventories and contracts in progress 10,043 12,696 Trade receivables 30,871 40,322 Other current assets 8,290 9,271 Cash and cash equivalents 111,538 128,897 Total current assets 160,741 191,186 Total assets 327,667 349,401

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination.

As of

December

31, As of

December

31, In 000 2020 2019 (*) Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,096 3,066 Share premium 141,274 138,090 Retained earnings reserves (12,267) (1,650) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 133,104 139,506 Non-controlling interest 3,276 Total equity 133,104 142,782 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 90,502 104,673 Lease liabilities 7,086 6,427 Deferred tax liabilities 6,805 5,747 Deferred income 5,327 5,031 Other non-current liabilities 398 696 Total non-current liabilities 110,118 122,575 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 13,984 13,389 Lease liabilities 3,538 3,449 Trade payables 17,698 18,516 Tax payables 974 3,363 Deferred income 29,554 27,641 Other current liabilities 18,695 17,686 Total current liabilities 84,445 84,044 Total equity and liabilities 327,667 349,401

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination.

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended

December 31, in 000 2020 2019 (*) Operating activities Net profit for the period (7,272) 1,644 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant equipment 14,932 14,419 Amortization of intangible assets 4,742 4,859 Impairment goodwill development costs 4,606 Share-based payment expense 752 (9) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment 9 165 Movement in provisions 137 138 Movement reserve for bad debt 516 121 Financial income (2,300) (1,383) Financial expense 5,822 3,693 Impact of foreign currencies 60 (176) Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method) 39 392 (Deferred) income taxes (948) 2,593 Fair value and other (1,093) 64 Working capital adjustment income tax paid Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 9,204 216 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,724 (745) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables 583 4,196 Income tax paid interest received (2,537) (1,783) Net cash flow from operating activities 29,978 28,402

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination.

For the twelve months ended

December 31, in 000 2020 2019 (*) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (11,032) (13,472) Purchase of intangible assets (6,618) (2,193) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net) 552 278 Other equity investments in non-listed entities (300) (281) Investments in joint ventures (875) Convertible loan to third party (2,836) (2,743) Investments in subsidiary, net of cash acquired (8,031) (6,331) Interest received Net cash flow used in investing activities (28,265) (25,617) Financing activities Proceeds from loans borrowings 29,000 Repayment of loans borrowings (13,736) (12,126) Repayment of finance leases (3,640) (5,283) Capital increase in parent company 4,112 1,268 Direct attributable expense of capital increase Interest paid (2,268) (2,286) Other financial income (expense) (1,356) 208 Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (16,888) 10,782 Net increase of cash cash equivalents (15,175) 13,566 Cash cash equivalents at beginning of the year 128,897 115,506 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents (2,185) (173) Cash cash equivalents at end of the period 111,538 128,897

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31, In 000 2020 2019 (*) 2020 2019 (*) Net profit (loss) for the period (2,118) 1,246 (7,272) 1,644 Income taxes (452) 558 (949) 2,595 Financial expenses 1,073 1,035 5,996 3,682 Financial income (477) (477 (2,453) (1,377) Share in loss of joint venture 147 39 392 Depreciation and amortization 5,160 5,196 19,775 19,278 EBITDA 3,188 7,705 15,136 26,214 Share-based compensation expense (1) 286 44 1,343 302 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (2) 63 63 140 Impairments (3) 4,606 4 606 Re-valuation of 50% RS Print interest (4) (770) (770) ADJUSTED EBITDA 7,370 7,749 20,378 26,656

(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees. (2) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represents expenses incurred in connection with the RS Print acquisition in 2020 and Engimplan acquisition in 2019. (3) Impairments represents the impairment of capitalized expenditures related to our tracheal splint development program (2,090) kEUR) and the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Engimplan (2,516) kEUR). (4) Represents a positive revaluation of our initial 50% interest in RS Print after our acquisition of the remaining interest in the joint venture. (*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination (additional 80 kEUR deprecation in net other operating expenses).

Segment P&L (Unaudited) In 000 Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manu-

facturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1)(2) Consoli-

dated For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues 10,216 17,188 17,889 45,293 8 45,301 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3,867 4,845 1,099 9,811 (2,441) 7,370 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 37.9% 28.2% 6.1% 21.7% 16.3% For the three months ended December 31, 2019 (*) Revenues 12,124 17,209 21,295 50,628 84 50,712 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 5,026 3,468 1,761 10,255 (2,506) 7,749 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 41.5% 20.2% 8.3% 20.3% 15.3%

In 000 Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manu-

facturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1)(2) Consoli-

dated For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues 39,055 61,729 69,635 170,419 30 170,449 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 13,383 13,915 2,548 29,847 (9,468) 20,378 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 34.3% 22.5% 3.7% 17.5% 12.0% For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (*) Revenues 41,654 60,809 94,156 196,619 60 196,679 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 13,812 10,774 12,154 36,740 (10,085) 26,656 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 33.2% 17.7% 12.9% 18.7% 13.6%

(1) Unallocated Revenues consists of occasional one-off sales in our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments. (2) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA. (*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination (additional 80 kEUR deprecation on net other operating expenses).

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment (adjusted) EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months

ended December 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31, In 000 2020 2019 (*) 2020 2019 (*) Net profit (loss) for the period (2,118) 1,246 (7,272) 1,644 Income taxes (452) 558 (949) 2,595 Financial cost 1,073 1,035 5,996 3,682 Financial income (477) (477) (2,453) (1,377) Share in loss of joint venture 147 39 392 Operating profit (1,974) 2,509 (4,639) 6,936 Depreciation and amortization 5,160 5,196 19,775 19,278 Corporate research and development 772 456 2,824 1,798 Corporate headquarter costs 3,382 2,573 11,719 10,547 Other operating income (expense) (1,365) (479) (3,668) (1,819) Fair value adjustment 50% RS Print (770) (770) Impairments 4,606 4,606 Segment (adjusted) EBITDA 9,811 10,255 29,847 36,740

(*) The year 2019 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the Engimplan business combination (additional 80 kEUR deprecation in net other operating expenses).

