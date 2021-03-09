Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 15, 2021. Mr. Stauch's presentation will begin at approximately 3:40 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Stauch's remarks and will remain available on the website through April 14, 2021.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

