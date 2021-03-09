Chargeurs Launches New Brand Identity for Sustainable Product Collection: Sustainable 360

Company Expands Sustainable Offering Based on Rapid Growth of Business in First Year Post-Launch

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies, the world's largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, today announced a new brand identity-Sustainable 360TM-for its permanent line of interlinings launched just over a year ago as the Sustainable 50 collection. The new name marks the collection's evolution into a stand-alone brand and reflects Chargeurs' full-circle commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The company also announced that Sustainable 360 will include innovative new performance interlinings and linings, such as those made with Lainiere Performance Silver for antimicrobial and anti-odor protection.

The Sustainable 360 product line is the first complete collection of both interlinings and inner components such as shoulder pads, canvas chest pieces, and undercollar felt made with eco-responsible materials, including BCI cotton, GRS-certified recycled polyester, hemp and recycled plastics. Since its launch, the collection has seen widespread adoption by leading brands that include Adidas, Claudie Pierlot, J. Crew, Macy's, Madewell, PVH, Target and Uniqlo. Banana Republic Men's, Columbia and Itochu are among the Chargeurs*PCC customers that have committed to creating whole ranges using Sustainable 360 interlinings exclusively in their products.

"Our sustainable collection has seen phenomenal growth since launching a year ago and based on that success, we designed the new Sustainable 360 brand identity to identify this as a permanent collection and more clearly convey to the market the breadth and benefits of our offering," said Audrey Petit, Managing Director of Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies. "The name better illustrates what sets us apart from our competition-our complete commitment to corporate social responsibility, which goes far beyond just using recycled and sustainable materials."

Chargeurs*PCC has rolled out a series of innovations since initially launching its sustainable interlining collection, including manufacturing a line of circular-knit interlining products using an innovative, process patented by partner mill Weemeet that requires no water. The company is also creating coatings for products using recycled polyvinyl butyral (PVB), which is commonly used as a safety layer inside auto and building glass and then landfilled. At launch, the Chargeurs*PCC sustainable collection offered 50 items, but the range has now expanded to include more than 250 articles. In addition, the company can now sustainably manufacture any base material in its catalog of thousands of products, including nylon, polyester and cotton.

"Our brand is committed to producing clothing with as close to 100% sustainable materials as possible," said Tim Reid, Head of Brand at State of Matter, owned by Itochu Prominent. "The Sustainable 360 line allows us to source high-quality, sustainable inner components backed by a complete CSR program. Chargeurs*PCC's full-circle commitment is right in line with our mission to lead the industry into new best practices in sustainability."

Chargeurs*PCC is holistically committed to sustainability and is the only supplier in its market segment to have both signed the UN Global Compact and perform Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA) on its facilities as well as those of suppliers, which covers all aspects of responsible business practice across Sedex's four pillars of labor, health and safety, environment, and business ethics.

In late 2020, Chargeurs Group received its first sustainability-linked Euro private placement loan. The €100 million bond underlines the deep commitment of the Group to Corporate Social Responsability and will enable the Group to deploy its investment strategy and roll out the Leap Forward 2025 program.

ABOUT CHARGEURS*PCC FASHION TECHNOLOGIES

Chargeurs*PCC Fashion Technologies provides end-to-end solutions for the world's leading fashion apparel brands by designing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and serves clients in more than 90 countries. Chargeurs has over 2,000 employees across 45 countries on five continents.

Contact:

Thomas Vogel

tvogel@chargeurs-pcc.com

Phone: +49 151 5036 8485

Media contact:

Alissa Heumann

Berns Communications Group

aheumann@bcg-pr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451720/Logo_Chargeurs_PCC_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451721/Sustainable_360_Logo_Press_Release_Logo.jpg