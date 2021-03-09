KELLER GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration

9 March 2021

Keller Group plc 2020 final dividend

Keller Group plc confirms that, further to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 earlier today and subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the recommended 2020 final dividend of 23.3p per share will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 4 June 2021.

