Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 
Frankfurt
09.03.21
12:42 Uhr
9,100 Euro
-0,250
-2,67 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.03.2021 | 13:09
KELLER GROUP PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 9

9 March 2021

Keller Group plc 2020 final dividend

Keller Group plc confirms that, further to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2020 earlier today and subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the recommended 2020 final dividend of 23.3p per share will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 4 June 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom)

© 2021 PR Newswire
