Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") today announced that it has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to have its common shares listed for trading on the CSE. In connection with the listing of its common shares on the CSE, Emerald will apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to have its common shares delisted from trading on the TSXV.

Listing its common shares on the CSE will provide Emerald with increased flexibility to conduct business in other jurisdictions and is expected to result in lower filing, compliance, legal and other fees.

"In alignment with one of the core facets of our revised strategy, we look forward to this proactive listing change to the CSE to allow us to more readily expand the geographic focus of our business beyond just Canada," said Riaz Bandali, President and CEO.

Completion of the listing of its common shares on the CSE is subject to Emerald's application to list its common shares being accepted by the CSE and the TSXV approving the delisting of the common shares.

