Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 
MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel continues working on blocking the groundwater inflow at Oktiabrsky and Taymir mines

DJ NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES 
09-March-2021 / 14:50 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES 
Moscow, March 9, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, continues working on blocking the groundwater inflow at Oktiabrsky and Taymir mines. 
«By now, one of the mine workings has been filled with hardening backfill mixture. In the coming week, once the mixture 
will harden, water valves will be shut and the inflow of groundwater should stop», said Senior Vice President, Head of 
Norilsk Division, Nikolay Utkin. 
The Company is planning to consider the recovery schedule of the two mines once the current initiatives are completed 
by March 16th. 
The Norilsk Concentrator is currently fully idled and undergoing necessary repairs. Nornickel is planning to restore 
the disseminated ore processing circuit at the concentrator by upgrading the loading and processing flow by March 16th. 
The facility is currently being inspected by Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision 
(Rostekhnadzor) and the Company's internal technical auditors. The timing of the relaunch of the concentrator will be 
decided upon completion of these two inspections. 
While the Norilsk Concentrator remains idled, ore mining operations at Zapolyarny mine, South Cluster project, are 
ongoing. 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,  Vice - president, Investor Relations 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  95105 
EQS News ID:   1174151 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 06:51 ET (11:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
