DJ NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES 09-March-2021 / 14:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL CONTINUES WORKING ON BLOCKING THE GROUNDWATER INFLOW AT OKTIABRSKY AND TAYMIR MINES Moscow, March 9, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, continues working on blocking the groundwater inflow at Oktiabrsky and Taymir mines. «By now, one of the mine workings has been filled with hardening backfill mixture. In the coming week, once the mixture will harden, water valves will be shut and the inflow of groundwater should stop», said Senior Vice President, Head of Norilsk Division, Nikolay Utkin. The Company is planning to consider the recovery schedule of the two mines once the current initiatives are completed by March 16th. The Norilsk Concentrator is currently fully idled and undergoing necessary repairs. Nornickel is planning to restore the disseminated ore processing circuit at the concentrator by upgrading the loading and processing flow by March 16th. The facility is currently being inspected by Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) and the Company's internal technical auditors. The timing of the relaunch of the concentrator will be decided upon completion of these two inspections. While the Norilsk Concentrator remains idled, ore mining operations at Zapolyarny mine, South Cluster project, are ongoing. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

