9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Chief Medical Officer's Presentation at NIH's Accelerating Progress in Celiac Disease Workshop

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced today that chief medical officer Patrick Griffin, M.D., FACP, will participate in an invited presentation at an upcoming virtual workshop entitled Accelerating Progress in Celiac Disease. The workshop is a National Institutes of Health workshop co-sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), to be held on March 18-19, 2021.

Dr. Griffin commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness of larazotide's immense potential for patients living with celiac disease, especially those who continue to experience life-altering symptoms while following a gluten-free diet. In the absence of an approved pharmaceutical treatment for celiac disease, these patients are long overdue for a source of some relief from chronic symptoms. I look forward to joining other experts in the celiac disease field to assist the NIH in synthesizing a plan to promote promising laboratory and clinical research for patients' benefit."

Dr. Griffin will deliver a presentation on the use of the compound larazotide to mitigate symptoms in celiac disease. Larazotide, 9 Meters' orally administered, gut-restricted tight junction regulator, is the only therapeutic candidate for celiac disease that has advanced to a Phase 3 clinical trial. Larazotide is thought to mitigate the symptoms that occur upon gluten ingestion in celiac disease patients by mediating proper tight junction assembly between cells in the intestinal lumen, thereby preventing the gluten breakdown product gliadin from aberrantly entering wider circulation and propagating an inflammatory response.

Convened in response to United States Congress requests for the NIH to support new celiac disease research, this workshop is intended to assemble experts in celiac disease and related areas to identify gaps in research on the disease and promote ways to remedy those shortcomings. The NIH will release a Notice of Special Interest following the workshop highlighting its findings.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

