Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - As part of its focus on improving health outcomes by providing access to best-in-class services delivered through one of Canada's most comprehensive digital health ecosystems, the Green Shield Canada (GSC) group of companies is pleased to announce its acquisition of Inkblot Technologies (Inkblot), Canada's fastest growing virtual mental health platform.

Increasing digital access to mental health in the COVID-19 era

"Building on our previous, successful digital health investments and partnerships, the acquisition of Inkblot fits with our strategic objective of increasing access for our clients to leading health services, and to mental health solutions in particular - something that has never been more important given the impact COVID-19 has had on mental health," said Zahid Salman, president and CEO of GSC.

Using modern technology, network effects, and advanced analytics, Inkblot matches patients with counsellors using AI-assisted technology - enabling patients to take care of their mental health through a secure, affordable, and accessible platform. Inkblot offers digital video counselling for mental health and addiction issues, patient navigation capabilities, and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) practice management solution for mental health professionals, among other services.

"The entire team at Inkblot is incredibly excited to be joining the GSC group of companies given our shared focus on improving mental health at both the individual and system-wide levels," said Luke Vigeant, president of Inkblot. "As a social enterprise focused on creating significant, measurable health impacts, GSC is the perfect place for Inkblot to scale and grow its platform to help more Canadians."

The acquisition, made through Green Shield Holdings Inc. - a member of the GSC group of companies - highlights GSC's growing leadership role in the digital health marketplace, expanding upon previous investments and/or partnerships with providers like MindBeacon (iCBT), Maple (telemedicine), PocketPills (digital pharmacy), and GenXys (pharmacogenetics), just to name a few. Through a combination of ownership and partnership, GSC intends to develop one of Canada's top digital health ecosystems; and Inkblot provides the foundation and infrastructure required to provide individuals, employers, health systems, and governments with clinically validated, patient-centric mental health care services.

Removing the barriers to mental health care

"The Canadian mental health system needs to be more patient-centric," notes Joe Blomeley, executive vice president, mental health at GSC. "Patients too often struggle to navigate the system and regularly face barriers, including fragmentation of care, sub-optimal delivery, long wait-times, and expensive treatment options. We can absolutely do better. Together, GSC and Inkblot are committed to removing barriers and working with public and private sector partners to build a more seamless and integrated mental health system for all Canadians."

Inkblot's current leadership team will continue to operate the business under the Inkblot brand, with Luke Vigeant remaining president.

For more information:

Deb Quinn, SPPR

647.985.7162

debquinn@sppublicrelations.com

About Green Shield Holdings Inc.

Part of the Green Shield Canada (GSC) group of companies, Green Shield Holdings Inc. is the primary company used to house subsidiaries.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada's fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, GSC's service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide.

About Inkblot

Inkblot is a Toronto-based company offering corporate mental health programs, with a focus on secure video counselling that is available any time, any place to make mental health support readily accessible. Using a proprietary algorithm, employees are matched to the best counsellors for their specific needs and preferences. Uniquely, Inkblot monitors clinical effectiveness and client satisfaction session-to-session. With Inkblot, employees can get the help they need when they need it. Inkblot's mission is to create affordable, accessible and innovative services and technologies to improve the psychological health of individuals and organizations. Inkblot is a proud alumnus of the 2019 Techstars Toronto Accelerator program as well as the DMZ Growth Accelerator program in Toronto.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76528