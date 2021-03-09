Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV: FCO) (OTC Pink: FBSGF) (FSE: 7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drill holes 4 and 5 from the on-going 8,000 meter drill program on the Santa Maria Property in Parral, Mexico.

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "The fence of drill holes 4,5 and 6 are located approximately 125 meters to the east of the previous fence of holes 1, 2 and 3 which have been reported.

"As expected, as we traverse eastwards the edge of a secondary north - south structure trend is starting to be encountered. Hole SM20-04 drilled at -60 degrees intersected 12.5 meters grading 22.37 g/t Ag Eq at -200 meters vertically in a north - south trending fault which has displaced the Santa Maria Structure slightly to the south. This displacement is also quite evident in the first priority east to west northern IP anomaly IPSM-04 which has the same offset as we have encountered.

"Further evidence of the north - south trend is found in hole SM20-05 which has not only intersected the edge of Santa Maria structure but has also intersected three additional north - south trending mineralized structures reporting up to 232.08 g/t Ag Eq over 2.20 meters, 162.64 g/t Ag Eq over 0.55 meters and 1.6 meters grading 46.62 g/t Ag Eq before hitting the edge of the displace Santa Maria structure at -300 meters vertically reporting 53.21 g/t Ag Eq over 7.2 meters.

"These intercepts add weight to the proposed theory that not only do the north - south structures slightly off set the east to west structures but they are more importantly mineralized. We expect to see this become more pervasive in the next fence of holes a further 200 meters to the east and to be in the middle of what is interpreted to be the center of the North - South structure intersecting the Santa Maria.

"Re-logging of previously drilled hole SM-17-10 shows it intersected the north - south structures between hole SM20-04 and 05 at right angles to the structure not along the structure and returned 1.40 g/t Au, 862 g/t Ag, 934.02 g/t Ag Eq.

"These drill holes plus the results from hole SM20-06, to be announced, adds to the drill sections and interpretation on the newly interpreted Santa Maria structure and clearly defines the structure from surface down to -350 meters vertically, which is the deepest hole ever drilled on the property. The structure remains very conformable and intersected exactly where predicted, which bodes very well for the expansion of Santa Maria and increasing the present NI 43-101 resources on the property with only 5 drill holes drilled to date."

Peter Hawley continues, "The data being obtained from this fence of drill holes with the mineralized north - south structures now evident should not only help target adding silver ounces to the overall resource but also allow us to interpret and model the behavior of this robust mineralized system for future drilling as we expand outwards from the present resource. We now have two mineralized plumbing systems starting to intersect which bodes well for the future drilling."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts

Hole No From

(meters) To

(meters) Width

(meters) Au g/t Ag g/t Ag Eq g/t SM20-04 231.00 243.50 12.50 0.05 20.03 22.37 Includes 231.00 234.00 3.00 0.06 10.90 13.93*

234.00 236.80 2.80 0.05 20.30 22.77*

236.80 240.00 3.20 0.04 19.30 21.25*

240.00 243.50 3.50 0.04 28.30 30.31*













SM20-05 87.00 89.20 2.20 0.57 202.73 232.08* Includes 87.00 88.60 1.60 0.76 245.00 284.35*

88.60 89.20 0.60 0.05 90.00 92.67*















219.65 220.20 0.55 0.30 147.00 162.64*

261.90 263.50 1.60 0.22 35.30 46.62*

314.30 321.50 7.20 0.14 46.15 53.21* Includes 314.30 316.30 2.00 0.15 47.80 55.36

316.30 317.70 1.40 0.25 79.10 91.86

317.70 319.60 1.90 0.10 32.30 37.44

319.60 321.50 1.90 0.90 33.80 38.22

North - South Structure

Ag Equivalent ("Ag Eq") grade is calculated using $20 per ounce Ag and $1,600 Au

Drill holes SM20-04, SM20-05 and SM20-06 are drilled on the same section with all holes targeting the sulphide intercept of the Santa Maria vein and related structure, plus north - south structure potential.

Drill hole SM20-04 was drilled at an angle of -60 degrees for a total hole depth of 268 meters, SM20-05 was drilled at an angle of -75 degrees for a total depth of 354.8 meters and hole 20-06 drilled at -50 meters for a length of 235 meters

The Company has completed drill holes SM20-06 - 09 for a total of 2,134 meters of the on going 8,000 meter drilled program completed to date. Holes SM20-06 - 09 have been sampled and submitted to ALS Chihuahua Laboratory for analysis. Hole SM 20-10 is in progress.





Plan View of Drill Station Locations over IP Anomalies



To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6317/76520_d0f8196014a649a1_001full.jpg





Cross Section View of Drill Hole Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6317/76520_d0f8196014a649a1_002full.jpg

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Silver Gold represent core samples that have been sawn in half with half of the core sampled and submitted by Fabled Silver Gold staff directly to ALS Chemex, Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Silver Gold monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

