GlobeX Data Ltd.: As Microsoft Cyberattack from China Becomes Global Crisis, GlobeX Data Offers Its Swiss Hosted Sekur.com with Secure Email and Messaging as an Alternative to Big Tech

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it is receiving more inquiries, due to the catastrophic breaches on Microsoft Exchange Servers and Microsoft Business Email. The breaches happened to on-premises hosted Exchange servers and this has created mass panic, as a majority of businesses worldwide use Exchange as their business email solution.

Several articles such as the ones on Bloomberg and ThreatPost have surfaced lately and have created a global crisis among businesses worldwide. According to the articles, the attack, which Microsoft has said started with a Chinese government-backed hacking group, has so far claimed at least 60,000 known victims globally, according to a former senior U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation. Many of them appear to be small or medium-sized businesses caught in a wide net the attackers cast. According to the same articles, the European Banking Authority became one of the latest victims as it said Sunday that access to personal data through emails held on the Microsoft server may have been compromised. Others identified so far include banks and electricity providers. The rapidly escalating attack came months after the SolarWinds breaches and drew the concern of U.S. national security officials. Researchers say in the final phases of the attack, the perpetrators appeared to have automated the process, scooping up tens of thousands of new victims around the world in a matter of days. On February 19 2021, ThreatPost this article announcing the theft of the Microsoft Exchange and Azure Cloud Source code as part of the larger SolarWinds breach. This has created a massive open door to all malicious hackers to get into the Microsoft ecosystem.

GlobeX Data has informed several of its distribution partners that its Sekur platform is not associated with Big Tech platforms, such as Microsoft Azure Cloud, Google Cloud or AWS, and that it uses proprietary technology wrapped around military-grade and NIST encryption standards. Additionally, all data is stored in Switzerland for ultimate data privacy. GlobeX has been approached by several distributors in the Middle East and South Asia and is on track to launch its SekurMessenger solution with América Móvil's Telcel mobile operator in April of 2021. Additionally, GlobeX is on track to launch its Sekur encrypted messaging and secure email solution, to the US Mass market later this month, and on track for its global launch in Q2 2021 with its multi-currency plans for mass markets in Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the Eurozone and New Zealand.

GlobeX is putting the final touches on its Sekur.com website for its upcoming launch in the USA. The Company is targeting all privacy enthusiasts in the consumer and business sectors, as other applications for secure messaging and email fail to guarantee data privacy and security for their users. The launch is on-track to happened at the end of March 2021, as the Company is targeting several million consumers and business executives in search of a secure and private application for all their communications needs. GlobeX plans to first perform several small digital marketing tests and increase the scope of the marketing program once it has fine-tuned the message, in order to maximize its return on investment in the advertising budget.

Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

SekurMessenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "With Microsoft now being breached on its Exchange on-premise business email servers, the cyber hackers have devised a way through their theft of the Microsoft source code, to reach all business emails globally and this has finally hit home with some of our distributors and clients. We have been educating our clients for the past several years on the dangers of the "everything connected" Big Tech movements. We have always preferred a more cautious approach of creating an independent platform, not connected to Big Tech and not using open-source coding, for greater security and privacy. This strategy is now showing its fruits, as the scandals of WhatsApp breach of privacy and Microsoft hacks privacy are now getting the attention of more business users. As part of our direct to market strategy, we also plan to target C level executives of SMBs and larger conglomerates both in the USA during Q2 2021 and globally, as we move to other regions over the coming months. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer, secure voice and video conferencing, and secure email through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. Security and privacy are becoming a global concern, with the latest Microsoft business emails and exchange servers being attacked, and the new WhatsApp rules to share all users' data with Facebook; and we plan on capitalizing on this concern as much as possible and offer the privacy and security businesses and consumers deserve."

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com.

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

For more information on SekurSafe visit us at: https://www.sekursafe.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634230/As-Microsoft-Cyberattack-from-China-Becomes-Global-Crisis-GlobeX-Data-Offers-Its-Swiss-Hosted-Sekurcom-with-Secure-Email-and-Messaging-as-an-Alternative-to-Big-Tech