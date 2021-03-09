Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Moves Ahead Production and Further Drilling at Huebinger

SAN ANTONIO, TX and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to provide the following update: Installation of facilities and services related to its Huebinger E1 well are complete. The Company expects the well to be in full operation within the next 24 hours. As a result of encouraging preliminary tests of the Huebinger E1 Well, Nexera has made preparations for drilling of the new Huebinger E2 well with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance"), and will begin immediately transporting equipment to the Huebinger E2 site to support drilling activity.

Nexera plans to work alongside Alliance more intentionally in a long term business relationship with the expected result of an increase in the number of higher impact wells drilled on its leases in 2021 over years previous. Nexera believes this strategy will provide a greater opportunity for potential returns on Nexera's mineral leases.

Nexera Energy Inc. is pleased to report that it managed through the winter storm that affected South Texas without significant interruptions to its operations and has made all necessary repairs to return to full production.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX V:NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse, and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Hagco, Alliance, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

