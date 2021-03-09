GaN Systems: GaN Power Transistor Prices Drop Below $1.00

This Critical Milestone Signals GaN's Rapid Global Adoption

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power transistors, today announced that its low current, high volume GaN transistors have fallen below $1.00 USD. These transistors are commonly used in GaN chargers and AC adapters for smartphones and laptop applications and a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications. With many consumers, enterprise, and industrial market customers worldwide ramping up production volumes, GaN Systems foresees further price reductions.

While GaN's performance advantages, including reductions in total system costs and improved power density and power efficiency, have been recognized for years, many power system manufacturers have chosen to wait for GaN to approach silicon prices to implement.

"The wait is over, and to see prices of less than $1 is a milestone. With volumes skyrocketing, GaN prices have approached, and even undercut Silicon MOSFET pricing," commented Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "Within just a few years, we have seen GaN deliver on smaller, lighter, cooler, less expensive power systems. It is not a surprise that so many customers now have GaN in their products and designs."

Photo Caption: Philips Charger With GaN Systems Low-cost Power Transistor

The demand for GaN power semiconductors has been growing. Grand View Research forecasts the global GaN semiconductor devices market to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from $1.65 billion (market size value) in 2020 to reach $5.85 billion in 2027. GaN Systems has been experiencing this growth, recently announcing the shipment of its 20 millionth GaN transistor and a 40X capacity expansion in 2021.

According to Yole Développement, the rise of GaN adoption has been driven by the high-volume consumer market, such as fast-charger applications. High growth in consumer and enterprise applications coupled with continual process enhancements and a cost reduction focus at GaN Systems has led to falling prices.

In combination with GaN Systems' proven reliability and high-volume capacity, this trend positions the company well for rapid GaN adoption across many markets.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

